Best Blueberry Pie Cookie topping in Cookie Run: Kingdom 

Cookie Run: Kingdom's developers are nowhere near ending their streak of consistent updates and their ever-expanding character library, which requires fans to keep up with an increasingly competitive meta. Blueberry Pie Cookie is the latest addition to the game, with the newly released Magic Cookie being all the buzz within the community.

If you've just pulled Blueberry at the gacha, read on to learn more about her diverse skills and which topping build should be used to get the most out of her 'Cursed Tome' attack in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

How to properly optimize Blueberry Pie Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Before getting into the specifics of the latest Cookie's skill, let's go over her various substats. These numbers are of a maxed out Blueberry Pie, with no toppings or soul promotions:

HP: 149,875

ATK: 60,552

DEF: 75,625

CRIT: 13%

Overall Power: 259,439

(This may vary for other Cookie Run: Kingdom players, depending on their respective level of progress as to Bonds and Technologies.)

The numbers for a maxed-out 'Cursed Tome' skill are outlined below (without toppings/promotions):

Cooldown: 15 seconds

Magic Tome DMG: 253.6% of ATK

Healing: 115.0% of ATK

DMG Resist: +25.0% for 12 seconds

Greed of the Tome: Whenever the target becomes incapacitated, it receives a stack of Greed, gaining Debuffs Amplified by 10.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1 and can't be dispelled

Greed: Sealed Power triggers upon x7 stacks

Sealed Power

Periodic Area DMG: up to x6 ticks for 1.5 sec

Single hit DMG (Cookies): 164.4% + 0.95% True DMG relative to Max HP

Single hit DMG (Others): 34.2%

ATK Up: +25.0% for 3 seconds

As is apparent from the numbers provided above, Blueberry Pie's capabilities are heavily dependent on the number of Greed stacks that Cookie Run: Kingdom players are able to rack up, and what percentage of the time they're able to keep the enemy afflicted with the 'Greed of the Tome' debuff.

Both of these would result in a weakened enemy being constantly attacked by bursts of DMG from the Cookie's 'Sealed Power' attack. To maximize the number of stacks and the percentage of time that the enemy is under Blueberry Pie's unique debuff, players will have to significantly reduce her 15-second cooldown.

Reducing Blueberry Pie's cooldown will also result in a boost to the DPS' survivability as with every skill cast, she will receive some degree of DMG resist and self-healing.

Taking both of these things into consideration, a full Swift Chocolate build is the right way to go with the newest character in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Using five Epic rarity toppings of this kind will allow players to shave off 20% of her cooldown, along with an additional 25% DMG Resist boost as well.

Note: Given the rather complex skill, the "ideal" topping for this Cookie might change for certain use cases and team compositions, particularly when being used in World Exploration or Guild Battle.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can follow this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

Poll : 0 votes