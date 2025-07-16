Best Bui (Yui) build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Yui has arrived in Persona 5: The Phantom X, making her debut as the Phantom Idol Bui, whom you can pull for to add to your collection of characters. She is a DPS character with the Electric element and is from the Assassin class. While she is fine for clearing regular content, you will find more usage from the 4-star Motoha Arai in P5X for endgame content, especially if you have the latter at A6.

This article will cover everything that you need to know for building Yui or Bui correctly in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Best Revelation Cards for Yui (Bui) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Given that she is an Electric-based DPS, you will find that the Renewal Revelation Card set in Persona 5 X will prove to be the best option for her. The two-piece bonus gives you 10 percent Electric Damage by 10% and the four-piece gives you 9% bonus Electric Damage when a party member uses the same element.

Here are the main stats that you are looking for your cards:

Moon: Attack%

Star: Crit Rate

Sky: Attack%

Best Weapons for Yui (Bui) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

These are the best weapons for her in P5X.

4-Star - Meta Directors (At Rank 1): Increase critical rate by 7.3%. When performing a follow-up attack, increase Electric damage by 9.7% for 1 turn. Stacks up to 2 times.

Weapon (Image via ATLUS)

5-Star - Cyber Jammers (At Rank 1): Increase critical rate by 18.1%. Increase follow-up damage by 26.0%. When a follow-up attack is activated by an ally with Player 2, or by an ally dealing Electric damage with a skill, increase follow-up damage by 26.0% more.

Skill Priority

She is a sub-DPS who can initiate follow-up attacks. Here is how you should prioritize upgrading her skills.

Skill 3 > Skill 1 > Thief Tactics > Skill 2

Best team for Yui (Bui) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

You will generally want a character who can use Electric skills as part of her team. Closer in P5X is the ideal choice, and the best part is that she is completely free.

Soy+Closer+Okkyan (Premium)

Wonder's Personas

Thor - Shock, Electric Damage, Electric Critical Damage

- Shock, Electric Damage, Electric Critical Damage Dionysus - Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage

- Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage Dominion - Attack Up, Damage Up

- Attack Up, Damage Up Janosik - Defense Down

Soy+Joker+Okkyan (Premium)

Wonder's Personas

Thor - Shock, Electric Damage, Electric Critical Damage

- Shock, Electric Damage, Electric Critical Damage Dionysus - Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage

- Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage Dominion - Attack Up, Damage Up

- Attack Up, Damage Up Janosik - Defense Down

Joker in P5X is also a great choice, as he can take extra actions, which will allow her to trigger her follow-ups more often.

