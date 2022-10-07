Which is the best Candy Diver Cookie Topping in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Candy Diver Cookie is undoubtedly one of the most unique additions to Cookie Run: Kingdom for some time now. The Support Cookie's newest "Safeguarded" status as well as a previously unseen collection of buffs make the question of choosing the right topping build for this Cookie all the more complicated.

Read on to find out more about the skills of the latest addition to Cookie Run: Kingdom and the different ways to go about optimizing them in-game.

Best Topping build for Candy Diver Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN the enigmatic Candy Diver Cookie

in search of Squid Ink Cookie's new Magic Candy! 🦑

Check out the new update right now.



🤿 New Cookie: Candy Diver Cookie

🦑 New Magic Candy: Squid Ink Cookie Time to explore the ocean depths withthe enigmatic Candy Diver Cookiein search of Squid Ink Cookie's new Magic Candy! 🦑Check out the new update right now.🤿 New Cookie: Candy Diver Cookie🦑 New Magic Candy: Squid Ink Cookie Time to explore the ocean depths with 📝 the enigmatic Candy Diver Cookie🍬 in search of Squid Ink Cookie's new Magic Candy! 🦑Check out the new update right now.🤿 New Cookie: Candy Diver Cookie🦑 New Magic Candy: Squid Ink Cookie https://t.co/AiPISkGw1R

The latest Cookie's "Deep Sea Diver" skill is essentially divided into two parts, with one part dealing debuffs to the enemy consistently while the other involves Candy Diver diving into the sea in search of relics, with each relic providing a different buff.

This means that, with every skill cast, enemies who attack Candy Diver will face reduced DEF and increase the DMG received by all nearby enemies. The Candy Diver Cookie is immune to any damage, as outlined in their skill description:

"While wandering the depths of the Duskgloom Sea, Candy Diver Cookie has become immune to enemy attacks by obtaining the Safeguarded ability."

Additionally, every time Candy Diver's skill is used in Cookie Run: Kingdom, they will likely find one of three recurring relics (Siren Statue, Anchor, Pirate Sword) or a special rare relic (Black Pearl Shell). Every time this skill is used and a rare relic is not found, the Super Success % (possibility of Rare relic being found) will stack up, maxing out at 15%.

Regardless of which relic is found, a round of healing will occur before the effects of the relic.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN



Reply with a screenshot of the October calendar as your wallpaper, your server & Kingdom name for a chance to win!



Event Period: October 1 ~ 7 (GMT+9)

Announcement: October 14 (GMT +9)

10 winners will receive 1,000 Crystals What treasures will #CandyDiverCookie find~?Reply with a screenshot of the October calendar as your wallpaper, your server & Kingdom name for a chance to win!Event Period: October 1 ~ 7 (GMT+9)Announcement: October 14 (GMT +9)10 winners will receive 1,000 Crystals What treasures will #CandyDiverCookie find~?📝Reply with a screenshot of the October calendar as your wallpaper, your server & Kingdom name for a chance to win!📆Event Period: October 1 ~ 7 (GMT+9)🎁Announcement: October 14 (GMT +9)💎10 winners will receive 1,000 Crystals https://t.co/1dhRPSUjKg

Now, let's go over the stats of this skill before we move on to picking out the toppings.

15 second Cooldown

Regular Attack DEF Reduction: 7.5% for 10.0 sec, stacks up to 2 times

Regular Attack DMG Boost: 5.0% for 10.0 sec, stacks up to 2 times

Super Success Rate: 10.0% + Amplify Buff%

Failed Super Success Carryover Rate: 15.0%

Regular Relic HP Healing: 43.5%

Siren Statue: Amplify Buff +15.0% for 10.0 sec

Pirate Sword: ATK +10.0% for 10.0 sec

Anchor: DEF +15.0% for 10.0 sec

(Rare Relic) Black Pearl Shell: Healing +10.9% every 1.0 sec for 7.0 sec, Amplify Buff +15.0% for 10.0 sec, ATK +25.0% for 10.0 sec

While ordinarily, a Swift Chocolate topping is ideal for these kinds of Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom, as seen with Mint Choco and Parfait, the importance of Amplify Buff% here, which requires a Sweet Candy build, makes things slightly complicated.

What should be noted here is that, even with a full Amplify Buff build, the actual %boost that you'll see in the applicable areas (Check Skill Numbers above) is less than 20%.

A Swift Chocolate Topping build's reduction in cooldown times can allow the character's skill to be leveraged more often in various Cookie Run: Kingdom game modes, but without the Amplify Buff%, most of this Cookie's potential in-game value is wasted.

In the end, it all boils down to the individual preferences of the reader and what kind of team that Candy Diver is being played with. Cookie Run: Kingdom players who are investing in Candy Diver for their collection of buffs and debuffs should mainly consider the Sweet Candy build, while those looking for a secondary healer of sorts should opt for the Swift Chocolate topping.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

Poll : 0 votes