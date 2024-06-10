Best characters for Autumntrace in Wuthering Waves

Autumntrace in Wuthering Waves is a 4-star Broadblade and can be obtained from the Battle Pass. It is an amazing weapon for Broadblade users who are ATK scaling since it provides a significant ATK% bonus that lasts a decent amount of time. The conditions to obtain the buffs are pretty simple so you can easily maintain the effects. Furthermore, it has a Crit Rate second stat, making it much easier to build a character.

This article will briefly cover Autumntrace's stats and passive and list the best characters who can use this 4-star Broadblade in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: Autumntrace stats and best characters to use it

Autumntrace is a Battle Pass weapon (Image via Kuro Games)

Autumntrace is one of the best Broadblades in Wuthering Waves. It is a 4-star weapon that can only be obtained from the Battle Pass. Before listing the best characters to use this 4-star Broadblade, let's take a look at its stats and skills.

Here are Autumntrace's stats and passive ability at level 90 and rank one:

Base ATK: 412

412 Second stat: 20.25% Crit Rate

20.25% Crit Rate Passive: Increase ATK% by 4% upon dealing Basic Attack DMG or Heavy Attack DMG, stacking up to 5 times. This effect lasts for 7s and can be triggered 1 time every 1s.

Autumntrace's Base ATK is slightly on the lower side. Meanwhile, its secondary stat provides a decent amount of Crit Rate bonus, which makes it a better option than most other Broadblades in the game. In addition, the weapon's passive increases the equipping character's ATK%.

Let's take a look at some of the characters who can best use Autumntrace.

Jiyan and Calcharo (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are the best characters who can use Autumntrace:

Calcharo (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Jiyan (5-star Aero)

As of version 1.0, Calcharo and Jiyan are the only two Resonators who can best use Autumntrace in-game. The Crit Rate second stat makes it easier to build them and allows players to focus on other stats. Additionally, the ATK bonus also helps in boosting their overall damage.

It is worth adding that the passive effect of the weapon can be triggered by dealing Basic and Heavy Attack DMG to enemies, so it is easy to maintain these buffs on Jiyan and Calcharo.

While there are currently only two characters who can benefit from Autumntrace, the list is subject to change with future updates as more Resonators will be introduced.

