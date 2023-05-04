5 best characters in Dragon Ball Legends (2023)

Dragon Ball Legends is a popular action RPG title with a massive playerbase worldwide. It features high-quality graphics and epic battles. The developers have released over 400 characters with unique abilities, which come in handy during combat and help eliminate opponents and win more matches. Gamers can choose their favorite Dragon Ball characters like Goku, Vegeta, as well as Frieza in this title to create the ultimate team.

However, with such a huge number of characters available to players, it can be a difficult decision to choose the best ones. This article discusses the top five strongest entities in Dragon Ball Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Angel Golden Frieza and four other characters in Dragon Ball Legends to destroy your opponents with

5) Super Gogeta

Super Gogeta is a powerful Dragon Ball Legends character with amazing abilities. This entity's quick Ki recovery helps players boost their strikes and eliminate opponents more easily. Gamers can also get their HP restored by 15% as the character enters the battlefield in the title.

Here are some of the best abilities Super Gogeta can use:

+30% to damage inflicted (cannot be canceled)

+30% to Ki Recovery (cannot be canceled)

+5% to damage inflicted (cannot be canceled)

+5% to Ki Recovery (cannot be canceled)

+100% to damage inflicted (cannot be canceled)

Restores health by 15% and Ki by 40.

4) Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta

Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta is another cool character for Dragon Ball Legends players to win more matches. This popular entity comes with various useful skills, including 90% damage infliction and a 50% boost to strike damage. The latter is great for pushing opponents out of the battle.

Here are some of the best abilities for players:

+10% to Special Move damage inflicted (cannot be canceled)

90% to damage inflicted (cannot be canceled)

+50% to Strike damage inflicted (cannot be canceled)

Restores own health by 3%

Reduces damage received by 40% (cannot be canceled)

3) Super Saiyan God SS Kaioken Goku

Super Saiyan God SS Kaiken Goku is a powerful form of Goku in Dragon Ball Legends. In it, he has a sealing ability that helps players to seal away the opponent's strike art and cancel out their special abilities in the match. Here are some of the best skills of Super Saiyan God SS Kaiken Goku:

Restores their health by 30% and Ki by 40

Cancels own Attribute Downgrades and Abnormal Conditions

+5% to damage inflicted

+5% to Ki recovery

*Up to three support members will be counted

2) Angel Golden Frieza

Angel Golden Frieza is a favorite of gamers with an aggressive playstyle. The character helps the user cancel out the opponent's buff effects and reduces the damage taken by up to 50%. Both of these skills are very useful on the battlefield to get an advantage over the rival. Here are some of the best abilities associated with Angel Freiza:

Restores own health by 30% and Ki by 20

Cancels own Attribute Downgrades and Abnormal Conditions.

Cancels enemy buff effects.

+90% to damage inflicted (cannot be canceled).

+20% to Blast damage inflicted (cannot be canceled).

Reduces damage received by 50% (cannot be canceled)

1) Android 17 and 18

Android 17 and 18 are the two most powerful characters in Dragon Ball Legends. The twins have an impressive set of abilities, helping them take on various high-ranking legends in the title. Gamers can use these characters to get the upper hand in terms of striking abilities and Downgrading enemies' attack strategies by destroying a random enemy card.

Here are some of the best abilities Android 17 and 18 can employ:

+15% to Health Restoration

+90% to damage inflicted

Reduces enemy Ki by 25

Randomly destroys one enemy card.

Restores own Ki by two

+20% to damage inflicted by allies for 15-timer counts

The above are five characters that gamers can use to leave their foes eating dust in Dragon Ball Legends.

