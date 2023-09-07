Best characters for Fleuve Cendre Ferryman (Pipe sword) in Genshin Impact

The latest Genshin Impact 4.0 update has introduced a sword called Fleuve Cendre Ferryman. This is a new 4-star craftable sword that can obtained from Fontaine's Fishing Association in exchange for fish. The group also sells this sword's refinement materials so you can easily max out its passive ability. When enhanced to the max, it can provide around 510 base ATK and 45.9% Energy Recharge as secondary stats.

At refinement level 5, this weapon's effects increase the Elemental Skill CRIT rate by 16% and also improve energy regeneration by 32% for five seconds after you use your Elemental Skill. This article will cover all the characters that complement the F2P sword in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.0: Best characters for Fleuve Cendre Ferryman (Pipe sword)

This Fleuve Cendre Ferryman (Pipe sword) will obviously appeal to characters who desire a high CRIT Rate% stat and want to gain from having more Energy Recharge. The obvious choice in this regard is Xingqiu, but a few other good alternatives will be briefly mentioned below.

5-star characters

Albedo and other 5-stars suitable for pipe sword (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of 5-star characters in Genshin Impact suited to use the new F2P sword:

Albedo

Jean

Kamisato Ayato

Kaedehara Kazuha

Traveler (Aether/Lumine)

Albedo and Ayato are 5-star DPS units that use Elemental Skill as the primary source of damage. With the Fleuve Cendre Ferryman equipped, they gain additional CRIT stats and enough energy regeneration to spam their elemental burst every other rotation.

The same can be said for the other characters mentioned on that list. While Jean, Kazuha, and Traveler do not benefit much from the sword's Elemental Skill CRIT, its massive 32% energy regeneration significantly helps in having elemental bursts at the ready more consistently.

4-star characters

Suitable 4-star units (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of 4-star characters who can take advantage of this 4-star sword in Genshin Impact;

Bennett

Kaeya

Layla

Lynette

Xingqiu

These 4-star characters are primarily supporters who heavily rely on their Elemental Skills and Bursts to provide support to Genshin Impact teams. Hence, the Fleuve Cendre Ferryman will be a huge help to them all.

While there are other Energy Recharge (ER%) swords, most of them are gacha weapons that heavily rely on RNG. This gives the Fleuve Cendre Ferryman a competitive edge due to its easy accessibility as a craftable weapon. Do note that players will have to catch a lot of fish to max-level this weapon, which is definitely worth the effort.

Overall, the Fleuve Cendre Ferryman has proven itself a great asset for Genshin Impact players, especially for F2P ones. Hopefully, the developers will continue to add similar types of weapons that immensely increase gameplay experience for low-spenders and free-to-play players.