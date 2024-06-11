Best characters for Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern in Honkai Star Rail

Two brand-new Planar Ornament sets are set to be released with the launch of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 update. Among the two the Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern has caught most of the Trailblazer’s attention. Apart from the new Ornament sets, the Simulated Universe is also set to get a new update which will allow the players to farm for their desired sets.

For those curious, this article details the unique set effect of the Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern Planar ornament along with the best characters for it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Which characters are best suited for the Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern Planar Ornament set in Honkai Star Rail?

Gallagher (Image via HoYoverse)

During the Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 special program livestream, the officials announced the Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern Planar Ornament set. Players will be able to farm it through the new Simulated Universe update, The Divergent Universe. The unique effect of this Planar Ornament set is as follows:

Two-piece set effect:

“Boosts the user’s SPD stat by 6%. Additionally, when the user attacks an adversary with Fire Weakness, the former’s Break Effect will be boosted by 40% for a single turn.”

Best Honkai Star Rail characters for the Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern Planar Ornament set

There are only a couple of characters that can utilize the unique set effect of the Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern Planar Ornament since there are not many characters in this title whose abilities scale with the Break Effect. Since Firefly is releasing alongside the version 2.3 patch, wields the Fire element, and her abilities scale with Break Effect, this set is her BiS (Best in Slot) option. Apart from this Ornament set, there are not many that harmonize well with Firefly.

Gallagher is another character who can benefit from this set. Since he can inflict the Besotted effect on the opponents with his Ultimate ability which boosts the Break damage dealt on the opponents inflicted by the aforementioned effect. Hence, this Planar Ornament set will be excellent for Gallagher when paired with characters such as Boothill, and Firefly.

As of this writing, Firefly and Gallagher are the only characters that can benefit from the Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern set.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more guides and updates related to this turn-based gacha title from HoYoverse.

