Best characters for Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater in September 2024

A new season of Imaginarium Theater in Genshin Impact is available once again for players to challenge. The September 2024 update marks the beginning of its third season. A new season of this endgame gameplay mode is available every 30 days, refreshing on the first of every month.

This article takes a look at the best characters that can be used to challenge Imaginarium Theater in September 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top characters to use for Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater in September 2024

This season of Imaginarium Theater features these three elements: Hydro, Pyro, and Dendro. This means only characters who belong to these elemental types can be used in combat in this new season of Imaginarium Theater.

Trending

Based on these requirements, the following characters are the best candidates to clear Imaginarium Theater in September 2024:

1) Mualani (Main DPS)

Mualani is an exceptional Hydro DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Mualani is the latest Hydro character launched in Genshin Impact, and she packs quite a punch. Being a nuke DPS, she's a great choice for Imaginarium Theater, especially for the boss battles. Her best teams include other Pyro and Dendro characters, which makes her perfect for use in this season's Imaginarium Theater.

Mualani can be used in Vaporize teams, Vaporize Burning teams, or even in mono-Hydro teams. Her flexibility in teams gives her a big advantage in Imaginarium Theater, as the character match-ups are always random.

Even if you haven't pulled for Mualani, you can still use her in Imaginarium Theater as she is included in the Principal Cast, which makes her trial version available to play in Imaginarium Theater.

2) Neuvillette (Main DPS)

Neuvillette is perfect for this season's Imaginarium Theater (Image via HoYoverse)

Neuvillette is one of the strongest DPS characters in the game, so adding him to the Imaginarium Theater lineup is a given. Neuvillette has a highly potent AoE attack, which can come in handy for clearing multiple waves of enemies. Neuvillette can be used in Vaporize teams or along with Furina (if you get the chance to put them both on the same team) for optimal performance and ease of clearing.

3) Furina (Sub-DPS/Support)

Neuvillette and Furina make a great duo for combat (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Hydro characters are in focus for this season of Imaginarium Theater, adding Furina to the character pool is a must. Furina is quite a versatile unit and can be added to basically any team to boost the entire party's combat capabilities. Pairing her with Neuvillette is a great option, but that might not work out in Imaginarium Theater due to its team RNG.

If you have enough characters, you might try to save Furina for use with Neuvillette in one of the later Acts, which are harder and have more tanky bosses.

4) Nahida (Sub-DPS/Support)

Nahida is a considerably strong Dendro support character (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida's support capabilities are amazing, and she's a great choice for use in this season of Imaginarium Theater. Nahida can be added to teams with Hydro characters for Bloom-oriented team compositions, or she can be paired up with Pyro characters for Burning-oriented team comps.

Either way, no matter what team she is put in, Nahida is a solid sub-DPS/support and will definitely make clearing Imaginarium Theater much faster and easier.

5) Arlecchino (Main DPS)

Arlecchino is one of the best Pyro DPS units (Image via HoYoverse)

When it comes to Pyro characters, Arlecchino is arguably the strongest in the game. Her swift attack speed combined with high multipliers lets her make short work of multiple enemies in a very limited time window. Since certain challenges in Imaginarium Theater are timed, Arlecchino is a good choice for clearing those challenges quickly and efficiently.

Imaginarium Theater in September 2024 has a monolith defense challenge, for which you can use Arlecchino to complete quite comfortably.

6) Baizhu (Healer)

Baizhu's healing capabilities are top-tier (Image via HoYoverse)

Baizhu is a good choice for this season of Imaginarium Theater, as he can serve both as a healer and a Dendro applicator in mono/double-Hydro teams. The new Brilliant Blessings introduced in Imaginarium Theater 5.0 buff Bloom reactions, raising his value.

Even as a healer, Baizhu's heals are excellent and guaranteed to keep your team alive while fighting the tanky enemies in Imaginarium Theater.

7) Alhaitham (Main DPS)

Alhaitham can clear tanky enemies very fast (Image via HoYoverse)

With Dendro reactions and Dendro-oriented teams shining in this season of Imaginarium Theater, it is Alhaitham's time to shine as well. Alhaitham is quite a strong Dendro DPS and can fit into both Bloom and Burning teams. If you're playing Imaginarium Theater on Visionary mode, you might consider saving him for the Iniquitous Baptist in Act 10.

If you're playing on any of the other difficulty levels, you can add him to your teams for any Act, and he will clear the chamber quite effortlessly.

8) Bennett (Support/Healer)

Bennett is a great buffer as well as a healer (Image via HoYoverse)

Even though Bennett is one of the game's earliest-launched characters, he can hold his own as one of the best buffers in the game even today. If you build Bennett well, both his support and his healing capabilities are top-tier, which makes him an excellent choice for the spot of healer/support in any of your Imaginarium Theater teams for this season.

9) Yelan (Sub-DPS)

Yelan can be used as an off-field sup-DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan's off-field Hydro application makes her a great sub-DPS that can be used in either Bloom or Vaporize compositions, depending on the characters randomly assigned to you for Imaginarium Theater performances. Furthermore, Yelan's passive talent buffs team members' damage, making her a perfect choice for clearing Imaginarium Theater.

Additionally, if you run out of characters and proper reaction-based teams to use as you reach the end of the Imaginarium Theater, you can use Yelan as a DPS. Just pair her with any Pyro or Dendro supports, and you're good to go.

10) Xingqiu (Sub-DPS/Support)

Xingqiu is an incredibly helpful support unit and fits multiple roles (Image via HoYoverse)

Depending on how you build Xingqiu, he can be used either as an off-field sub-DPS, or a support. Either way, you can add him to your Imaginarium Theater lineup for the purposes of Hydro application, damage reduction, as well as healing. Xingqiu can be used in a variety of Vaporize team compositions in this season of Imaginarium Theater, for example with main DPS characters such as Arlecchino or Hu Tao.

The current season of Imaginarium Theater will end on September 30, 2024. Check out this article to know more about using a Supporting Cast feature in Imaginarium Theater.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!