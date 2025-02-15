  • home icon
Best characters for Heartstring Nocturne W-Engine in Zenless Zone Zero

By Akash Paul
Modified Feb 15, 2025 20:45 GMT
Image showing Heartstring Nocturne in Zenless Zone Zero
Exploring the best characters for Heartstring Nocturne W-Engine in Zenless Zone Zero (Image via HoYoverse)

The Heartstring Nocturne W-Engine was officially added to Zenless Zone Zero with the version 1.5 update. This 5-star equipment is only available from the limited-time Signal Search. Players might want to acquire it from the gacha system, as it serves as the signature option for Evelyn, offering powerful effects and critical stats.

This article further discusses the best characters for Heartstring Nocturne W-Engine in ZZZ.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Zenless Zone Zero Heartstring Nocturne W-Engine stats and passive

The Heartstring Nocturne W-Engine was added in the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update, and it is equipped with the following stats and passive at max level:

  • Base Attack: 713
  • CRIT Rate: 24%
  • Passive: CRIT DMG increases by 50%. The wearer gains a Heartstring stack upon entering the battlefield or activating a Chain Attack or Ultimate. Each stack allows the equipper's Chain Attack and Ultimate to ignore 12.5% of the target's Fire RES, up to two times, lasting for 30 seconds, with repeated triggers refreshing the duration.
What are the best characters or Heartstring Nocturne W-Engine in Zenless Zone Zero?

1) Evelyn

Evelyn (Image via HoYoverse)
Evelyn’s signature W-Engine in Zenless Zone Zero, Heartstring Nocturne, is tailored to improve every aspect of her ability. For starters, the hefty CRIT Rate from the substat will make her damage more consistent; after all, she is an Attack specialist with a hypercarry playstyle.

The CRIT DMG from the passive will directly increase her damage output. Since Evelyn can trigger frequent Chain Attacks, she can acquire the Heartstring stack. Upon doing so, activate her Ultimate or Chain Attack, as the abilities will ignore 12.5% of the target's Fire RES. Since Evelyn’s abilities inflict raw Fire DMG, it can benefit from the resistance reduction.

2) Soldier 11

Soldier 11 (Image via HoYoverse)
As of writing, Soldier 11 in Zenless Zone Zero is the only other character who can use the Heartstring Nocturne W-Engine, aside from Evelyn. This is because she wields the Fire element as an Attack specialist. Soldier 11 also boasts a powerful Chain Attack and Ultimate, so you would want to use the skills frequently to accumulate Heartstring stacks while dealing damage.

The bonus CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG from the W-Engine will further empower her overall kit. She too has a hypercarry playstyle and heavily relies on the team's support units to unleash her peak potential.

