Best characters to pair with Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail

Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail is a Harmony unit. Hence, she needs to be paired with a character, primarily a DPS. This allows her to unleash her kit's full potential, and the damage dealer will be able to defeat the enemies quite easily. While her buffs are decent, she is a niche character. That might make some Trailblazers wonder about which characters they should pair with her when building a team.

Ad

Hence, in this article, we will be discussing the characters you should pair with Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Characters you should pair with Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail, explored

As mentioned previously, Cerydra is a Harmony character, which means she can grant buffs to her allies, preferably the DPS characters. Her buffs boost the damage dealer’s Skill damage and All-Type RES PEN (Resistance Penetration). This significantly buffs the characters whose primary source of damage is their Skill.

Ad

Trending

Detailed below are characters you can pair with Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail.

Phainon

Phainon in HSR (Image via HoYoverse)

Phainon is among the best DPS units that you can pair with Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail. Since he doesn’t require a sustainer in his team, you can easily place the newly released Harmony character with him. Moreover, his primary source of damage is his Skill, meaning Cerydra can boost his outgoing damage by a significant amount.

Ad

Cerydra allows Phainon to gain Coreflame charges faster. This, combined with her Skill duplication effect, permits the Destruction character to deal a substantial amount of damage in a few turns.

Anaxa

An in-game still of Anaxa (Image via HoYoverse)

Another character to pair with Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail is Anaxa. This Erudition character is an excellent damage dealer due to his ability to plant various types of weaknesses on the enemies. Moreover, he can trigger his Skill often and sometimes consecutively, allowing him to deal significant damage.

Ad

This is where Cerydra comes in and buffs his ATK, which provides him with a decent damage boost. Additionally, she can buff Anaxa’s Skill’s CRIT DMG when Military Merit gets upgraded to Peerage. This makes the Erudition unit’s every Skill activation deal lots of damage.

Archer

Archer in HSR (Image via HoYoverse)

If you are looking for a free-to-play option, Archer is a strong choice for Cerydra in HSR. Like the two abovementioned units, this Hunt character also excels in dealing damage with his Skill. Cerydra’s ATK and CRIT buffs, as well as the All-Type RES PEN, will boost his outgoing damage by a decent margin.

Ad

Additionally, with the help of Cerydra’s skill duplication ability, Archer can deal additional damage during the fight. Although Sparkle is a better pair for this Hunt character, if you don't have the former, this newly released Harmony unit also pairs quite well with him.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates related to this title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.