The Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is a 5-star Polearm from Liyue's Primordial Jade Series of weapons in Genshin Impact. It is also Xiao's signature weapon and is available in the Standard banner. Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is an amazing Polearm with a CRIT Rate stat and a couple of other buffs from the passives. Thanks to this, it is usually considered one of the best options for many main DPS units in the game.

This article will feature some of the best characters that can use the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Primordial Jade Winged-Spear stats and best characters to use it

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the stats and passive of Primordial Jade Winged-Spear in Genshin Impact at level 90:

Base ATK: 674

674 Second stat: 22.1% CRIT Rate

22.1% CRIT Rate Passive: Landing a hit on an enemy increases ATK by 3.2/3.9/4.6/5.3/6% for 6s. This effect can be stacked up to seven times. Upon gaining max stacks, the damage dealt by the equipping unit is increased by 12/15/18/21/24%.

The Polearm has a high Base ATK and a decent CRIT Rate stat. Additionally, the weapon's passive provides a lot of ATK and DMG bonuses, which also increase with refinement ranks.

1) Xiao

This is Xiao's signature and best weapon in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiao is naturally the best candidate for the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear in Genshin Impact. As mentioned earlier, the 5-star Polearm is his signature weapon and usually his best option. Primordial Jade Winged-Spear can significantly increase Xiao's ATK and DMG. Additionally, it is easy to obtain the stacks from the passive, making it a perfect fit for his kit.

2) Cyno

It is one of the best options for Cyno (Image via HoYoverse)

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is one of the best weapons for Cyno after his signature weapon. The CRIT Rate stat is always good for a main DPS unit, and the weapon's passive can increase Cyno's ATK. Not only that, it is also easy to obtain stacks, which will provide an additional DMG bonus.

3) Zhongli

It is a good option for a DPS Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is among the best options for a DPS build Zhongli. The CRIT Rate stat is very desirable for him since it will increase his chance of landing a critical hit from his Elemental Burst. However, it would also mean sacrificing the shield strength since it scales from his HP.

4) Hu Tao

A good option for Hu Tao (Image via HoYoverse)

Hu Tao has several good weapon options in the game, and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is one of them. Again, the CRIT Rate stat is always desirable on a DPS unit for consistent damage. Additionally, the weapon can buff her damage from the passive skill.

5) Raiden Shogun

It is good for increasing her ATK and DMG (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun is a good character for Primordial Jade Winged-Spear in Genshin Impact. While the weapon does not have any ER bonus, it still provides other stats and buffs that can increase Raiden's damage by a good amount, making it one of her best 5-star options in the game.

6) Xiangling

Xiangling can use a lot of Polearms (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiangling is one of the few characters that can use nearly every Polearm in the game without losing too much damage. This also includes the 5-star Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, which provides not only CRIT Rate for consistent damage but also a lot of ATK and DMG bonuses to increase her overall damage.

Additionally, Xiangling is one of the best characters in the game, so using the 5-star Polearm on her would only benefit her.

7) Rosaria

One of Rosaria's best options (Image via HoYoverse)

Rosaria is a pretty underrated Cryo character in Genshin Impact. Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is one of her best options in the game, thanks to its stats and skills. The Polearm can increase not only her Elemental Burst damage but also its CRIT Rate stat, which is beneficial for her party-wide buff.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.