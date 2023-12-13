HoYoverse will release two new artifact sets in Genshin Impact 4.3. One of them is called the Song of Days Past, which is a new set for healers. In addition to healing the party members, the artifact increases the active unit's damage by a certain amount, making it a pretty decent set. However, the only disadvantage of using it is that the buff is triggered six seconds after a character is healed.

Without further delay, this article will cover the effects gained from the new Song of Days Past artifact and list some of the best characters that can use the set in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Song of Days Past set piece bonuses

V4.3 new artifacts (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's Song of Days Past set bonuses in Genshin Impact:

2-pc : Healing Bonus +15%

: Healing Bonus +15% 4-pc: When the equipping unit heals a party member, the total amount of healing, including overhealing, is recorded up to 15,000. After six seconds, the damage dealt by the active character will be increased by 8% of the total healing. This effect stays active for 10 seconds or after five total hits.

Best characters to use Song of Days Past in Genshin Impact

1) Kokomi

Kokomi provides a ton of healing, so it is easy to gain stack (Image via HoYoverse)

Kokomi is one of the best healers in Genshin Impact, and the new Song of Days Past is a decent choice for her. While it won't be her best artifact set, it is still viable for the buff it provides. A fully built Kokomi provides a lot of healing from her Elemental Skill, so accumulating the healing stacks is pretty easy with her. In addition, using her Elemental Burst allows her to gain stacks even faster.

2) Baizhu

The set can increase Baizhu's healing and support abilities (Image via HoYoverse)

Baizhu is another great healer whose reputation has only risen after the release of Furina in Genshin Impact. A full 4-piece set of Song of Days Past is a good choice for him since it will further increase his healing and supporting ability. Gaining stacks is also easy for him, thanks to his Elemental Skill. However, the Deepwood Memories is still better than Song of Days Past for Baizhu in Dendro team comps.

3) Barbara

Song of Days Past is decent on Barbara (Image via HoYoverse)

Barbara is also a nice choice for the new artifact set in Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Skill can easily gain stacks even when she is off-field. However, her skill has a very long cooldown, so the buffs from the 4-pc set cannot be triggered that often. Thus, the artifact is decent on Barbara, but it isn't advised to farm it if she already has a good set.

4) Yaoyao

Yaoyao provide healing from both Elemental Skill and Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

Yaoyao is a good Dendro support unit who is capable of healing as well as dealing a decent amount of damage to enemies. She can heal a party member from both her Elemental Skill and Burst, allowing her to gain stacks easily. However, Yaoyao's skill only heals a unit when its HP is less than 70%, so it can be slightly difficult to trigger the effect in some situations.

5) Diona

Diona is a decent healer (Image via HoYoverse)

Diona is a 4-star Cryo support who can provide a decent amount of healing. While she is mostly used as a shielder, healer, and battery, the new Song of Days Past allows her to support and be a good buffer as well. However, Diona's only downside is that she only heals from Elemental Burst.

There are a few more units that can use Song of Days Past, but this set won't be very beneficial to them.