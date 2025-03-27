Cantarella in Wuthering Waves is a highly coveted 5-star Resonator who wields the rectifier to unleash AoE attacks dealing Havoc DMG. She is also capable of buffing allies with her Outro Skill, providing healing, and slowing down enemies via the Hazy Dream mechanism. Players would want to pair her with proper characters to make the most of her kit.

Ad

This article further discusses some of the best characters to team with Cantarella in Wuthering Waves.

Best Wuthering Waves characters to team with Cantarella

1) Camellya

Camellya (Image via Kuro Games)

Camellya is one of Cantarella’s staple teammates in Wuthering Waves, as she is a DPS capable of utilizing all the buffs the other has to offer. To be specific, Cantarella can constrict the movement of targets and boost the Havoc DMG of the next ally. This combination will help Camellya unleash her AoE attacks and nuke targets in the process.

Ad

Trending

Cantarella herself can also deal substantial damage to opponents with her coordinated attacks, which makes her a desirable candidate for most DPS units.

2) Jinhsi

Jinhsi (Image via Kuro Games)

There are a couple of elements in Cantarella’s kit that make her compatible with Jinhsi. Firstly, she can trigger coordinated attacks with her Liberation and Mirage states. The ability will help generate Jinhsi’s forte circuit, which she can use to nuke targets.

Ad

Additionally, Cantarella can boost the Resonance Skill DMG of the next character. Switching to Jinhsi will allow her to utilize the specified buffs.

3) Havoc Rover

Havoc Rover (Image via Kuro Games)

Like Camellya, Havoc Rover in Wuthering Waves deals burst damage to targets; hence, they will benefit from Cantarella’s buffs and debuffs. She can slow down enemies with the Hazy Dream mechanism, preventing them from dodging incoming damage.

Ad

Cantarella’s outro skill buffs will further strengthen the Havoc Rover’s overall damage output. They are the perfect duo for any quick swap team, and you don't really need to pair them with a support, given the former can also heal everyone in her party.

4) Roccia

Roccia (Image via Kuro Games)

Speaking of quick swap teams, Roccia can be a powerful companion for Cantarella. They can utilize their outro skills to bolster the combat potential of one another. Roccia can buff the incoming Resonator's Havoc DMG and Basic Attack DMG, which Cantarella can effectively utilize during combat.

Ad

Roccia also thrives in grouping enemies and dealing elemental damage in the process. Hence, she can utilize the Havoc and Resonance Skill DMG buff offered by Cantarella.

4) Shorekeeper

Shorekeeper (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves’ Shorekeeper is a universal support that can assist every DPS and sub-DPS in the game, and Cantarella is no exception. The former can boost the damage and critical stat of an active character, which will help Cantarella or other Resonators throughout the combat.

Not to forget, a Shorekeeper with a proper build can also nuke targets and heal an entire squad. Given her versatility, she can blend in with most team comps even in the presence of a secondary DPS with support capabilities like Cantarella.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.