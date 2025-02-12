Best characters to team with Evelyn in Zenless Zone Zero

In Zenless Zone Zero, Evelyn could be a powerful DPS when teamed up with characters who can directly assist her during combat. She is an Attack specialist from the Fire roster who benefits from direct damage buffs as opposed to Anomaly users. Fortunately, the game offers multiple Support and Stun agents that she can use to unleash her peak potential.

This article explores some of the best agents to team with Evelyn in ZZZ.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Zenless Zone Zero characters to team with Evelyn

1) Astra Yao

Astra Yao (Image via HoYoverse)

Astra Yao is one of the best companions for Evelyn in Zenless Zone Zero. Not only do they share the same faction, but their kit complements each other. Astra Yao can offer Attack buffs that could directly empower Evelyn’s abilities.

The latter is a hypercarry DPS capable of dominating enemies with raw elemental damage. Hence, her playstyle can also benefit significantly from Astra Yao’s CRIT DMG and damage buff. Besides, they can help each other access their additional ability in ZZZ.

In Evelyn’s case, the damage from her Chain Attack and Ultimate will be enhanced by 30%. If her CRIT Rate exceeds 80%, the DMG multiplier for her Chain Attack and Ultimate will further increase to 125% of the original value.

2) Lighter

Lighter (Image via HoYoverse)

Zenless Zone Zero’s Lighter is arguably the best Stun agent that players can currently use with Evelyn. Unlike Qingyi and Lycaon, he requires less active field time, which allows the DPS to shine during combat. Use his EX Special Skill into the fourth Basic Attack hit combo to inflict maximum daze on targets.

Once the enemy is staggered, use Evelyn to deal damage without any interruption. Make sure to throw some jabs in Lighter’s Moral Burst state before the switch to reduce the target’s Fire DMG. With a Stun agent on the team, Evelyn can also access her additional ability to deal bonus damage.

3) Lucy

Lucy (Image via HoYoverse)

Evelyn’s team in Zenless Zone Zero could also use a Stun agent like Lucy. The latter is an A-Rank agent, meaning players can easily obtain her. Besides, she can be a substitute for Astra Yao, offering Attack buffs and dealing damage with her EX Special Skill.

Lucy has a low field-time requirement to activate her support capabilities. Evelyn can use this opportunity to actively participate in the battle. Make sure to employ Burnice or Caesar as the final squad mate to access Lucy's additional ability. Her CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG will be transferred to her boars, making them an effective source of damage.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

