Best characters to team with Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

The Remembrance Trailblazers in Honkai Star Rail boast a hybrid playstyle with their ability to buff allies while also launching rapid attacks. Due to their versatile kit, you can pair them with a few different characters, preferably those who can take turns frequently during combat. In fact, newer units like The Herta, Feixiao, and Yunli are highly compatible with the unique interactions of the protagonist’s newfound powers.

This article further discusses the best characters to team with the Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail.

Best Honkai Star Rail characters to team with Remembrance Trailblazer

1) Feixiao

Feixiao (Image via HoYoverse)

Feixiao is one of the best characters to put in the Remembrance Trailblazer’s team in Honkai Star Rail since she has the ability to launch multiple follow-up attacks, thanks to the Hunt Path. Aside from her consistent damage output, she can unleash massive nukes with her ultimate, so buffing her abilities will be beneficial. Speaking of which, Remembrance Trailblazer can summon the memosprite Mem, who is capable of increasing the CRIT DMG of all allies.

Additionally, Mem can take turns successively, which will help Feixiao accumulate Flying Aureus.

2) Yunli

Yunli (Image via HoYoverse)

Yunli is another follow-up attacker who pairs well with the Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail. Unlike Feixiao, she can launch the auto-attack as a counter-hit only after sustaining damage. Therefore, you are more likely to get some random results with Yunli.

However, she has access to double charges on her Ultimate, which grants additional turns and enhances her damage. The Remembrance Trailblazer can assist her by offering a bonus CRIT DMG stat. On the other hand, Yunli's follow-up attacks will help Mem launch more instances of true damage.

You might also want to pair the duo with a support unit like Sunday to increase their combat potential.

3) The Herta

The Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

As of the Honkai Star Rail 3.0 update, The Herta is arguably the best Erudition character in the game, and she synergizes well with the Remembrance Trailblazer. This has to do with her ability to recharge energy with the ally's attack. Since the memosprite Mem can actively deal damage and advance the action of her teammate, The Herta will be able to frequently utilize her Ultimate ability.

Additionally, the pseudo-support ability of the Remembrance Trailblazer leaves room to equip another DPS on the team. Therefore, you can expect to inflict some serious damage throughout combat with the duo on the frontline.

