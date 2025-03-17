Best characters to team with Soldier 0 Anby in Zenless Zone Zero

By Akash Paul
Modified Mar 17, 2025 12:58 GMT
Image showing Soldier 0 Anby in Zenless Zone Zero
Soldier 0 Anby in Zenless Zone Zero (Image via HoYoverse)

Zenless Zone Zero’s Silver Soldier Anby is among the few Attack specialists who can seamlessly tackle the endgame content. She can isolate enemies, grow stronger during combat, and unleash massive AoE electric attacks, as long as she uses a proper build. As much as gears and equipment enhance combat potential, an agent will require adaptable teammates to win a battle.

This article discusses some of the best characters to team with Soldier 0 Anby in Zenless Zone Zero.

Best Zenless Zone Zero characters to team with Soldier 0 Anby

1) Astra Yao

Astra Yao's abilities apply to every team comp (Image via HoYoverse)
Astra Yao's abilities apply to every team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

Astra Yao in Zenless Zone Zero is a universal support capable of increasing the damage output of the active DPS. Hence, Soldier 0 Anby can certainly benefit from having her on the team. To be specific, Astra Yao can increase the attack and CRIT DMG of the active character, which are powerful buffs to have during combat.

What makes her stronger than other support units is her ability to heal allies and trigger a special assist, causing an agent to deal massive damage while switching. Soldier 0 Anby would want to enter combat via the Precise Assist to deal additional Electric DMG.

2) Pulchra

Pulchra's assist follow-up attack is a powerful tool to stagger enemies (Image via HoYoverse)
Pulchra's assist follow-up attack is a powerful tool to stagger enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Pulchra is one of the staple teammates for Soldier 0 Anby in Zenless Zone Zero. The mercenary specializes in the Stun fighting style, meaning she can stagger targets, allowing the damage dealer to launch their attacks without any interruption. Additionally, she has access to an assist follow-up attack, which is essentially an off-field damage source.

Using the mechanic, Pulchra can consistently deal Daze damage while Soldier 0 Anby is active on the field. The latter has to launch heavy strikes via Special Attack or EX Special Attack to trigger the follow-ups.

3) Rina

Rina is a powerful support for Electric DPS (Image via HoYoverse)
Rina is a powerful support for Electric DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Most Electric characters in ZZZ can benefit from having Rina on the team, and Soldier 0 Anby is no exception. The former is a support unit, but unlike Astra Yao, she is loyal to her element, as her ability increases the Electric DMG of the entire squad.

Not to forget, she can boost the PEN Ratio of allies, making their attacks deal damage on targets irrespective of resistance. Overall, Soldier 0 Anby should be able to deal massive damage with each turn thanks to the support capabilities of the Rina in Zenless Zone Zero.

