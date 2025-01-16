Best characters to team with The Herta in Honkai Star Rail

The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 update sees the official debut of The Herta, a highly anticipated character with a 4-star version of the same name. She joins the Ice roster and treads on the Path of Erudition to unleash powerful AoE damage during battle. Although her kit contains self-buffing properties, players will want to pair her with specific units to bolster her combat potential.

The Herta requires a second DPS that can frequently take turns or support units that can advance allies’ actions in some way. This article discusses some of the best characters to team with this unit in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

What are the best Honkai Star Rail characters to team with The Herta?

1) Jade

Jade (Image via HoYoverse)

Jade is arguably the best character to employ in The Herta’s team in Honkai Star Rail. She can frequently launch follow-up attacks, which is basically a free turn, and draw power from the Erudition Path to attack multiple enemies at once. The specified traits will help The Herta quickly generate her Ultimate and deal massive damage.

Additionally, Jade can offer SPD and ATK buffs with her debt collector mark while effectively managing her Skill Points. These attributes harmonize with The Herta's demanding kit.

2) Argenti

Argenti (Image via HoYoverse)

Argenti might lack the follow-up attack that Jade has, but the multiple charges on his Ultimate make him a coveted teammate for The Herta. His association with the Erudition Path can effectively activate the passive ability of the latter, which provides additional CRIT DMG.

With a proper build, Argenti can dish out quite a bit of damage in Pure Fiction or against multiple targets, which is also where The Herta shines the most. Upon combining both the 5-star units, you get a duo who can quickly dispatch targets by chaining their ultimate abilities.

3) Remembrance Trailblazer

Remembrance Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

The Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail is one of the best accessible characters you can build in version 3.0. They can be paired with various DPS and sub-DPS units, including The Herta.

The Remembrance Trailblazer plays out like a pseudo-support unit since they have the ability to buff allies while dealing damage with their memosprite Mem. The Herta can use their CRIT DMG buff and consistent damage to nuke targets with her powerful Ultimate.

4) Serval

Serval (Image via HoYoverse)

Build Serval with the highest SPD breakpoint to use her as a battery for The Herta. Serval boasts a low energy cost and can tag multiple targets with her attack, which should be sufficient to generate Interpretation stacks. The Herta can then deal bonus damage based on stacking effect and recharge her ultimate ability.

Not to forget, Serval can deal quite some damage throughout the battle.

5) Robin

Robin (Image via HoYoverse)

The Herta can benefit from having Robin on the team since she is a powerful support unit in Honkai Star Rail. Robin can provide CRIT DMG via her passive and can advance forward action of all allies via her ultimate. Therefore, The Herta will not only deal bonus damage but also take turns more frequently.

Pair the two with a follow-up attack user like Jade and a support unit to make a strong end-game composition.

