Best characters for Thundering Pulse and Summit Shaper in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.8 has entered its second phase with a new character banner as well as weapon banners. While the character event banner will feature a solo rerun of Yoimiya, the weapon banners feature the following weapons:

Thundering Pulse

Summit Shaper

Both of these 5-star weapons are excellent choices that many characters can use to deal damage or to provide support. Although the Thundering Pulse is a signature weapon for Yoimiya, it can be used by others to great effect due to its Crit DMG secondary stats. However, no character currently has the Summit Shaper as its best-in-slot weapon, although the sword can be used by many. The following article will cover every character that can use the aforementioned weapons in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Best characters to use the Thundering Pulse

1) Yoimiya

As her signature weapon, the Thundering Pulse is obviously tailor-made for Yoimiya's kit. She is the only character in Genshin Impact who can use the bow's passive at its maximum potential.

With increased attack and normal attack damage, Yoimiya can dish out seriously massive damage numbers on single-target enemies.

2) Childe

Childe with the Thundering Pulse (Image via Genshin Impact)

Childe is yet another character who relies on his elemental skill and normal attacks to deal damage. This makes him a prime candidate for this weapon as he can get the most out of Thundering Pulse as well as its passive.

Furthermore, Childe has an easier time stacking the passive of the bow in comparison to other characters mentioned in the article (excluding Yoimiya, of course).

3) Freeze/Melt Ganyu

Ganyu and the Thundering Pulse (Image via Genshin Impact)

Famous for her charged attacks, Ganyu is also a great candidate to use the Thundering Pulse. Additionally, she can make great use of this bow with both of her builds (Melt and Freeze).

Although Ganyu will have a hard time stacking the weapon's passive, the increased ATK buff is a huge bonus for her, nevertheless.

4) Fischl (Off-field)

Fans can obtain Fischl as a free 4-star character from the flagship event Summertime Odyssey. Famous for her off-field support, the bow's increased attack buff is always effective alongside Fischl's damage.

In the game's current version, Fischl is the only support character that can be paired with the Thundering Pulse.

Genshin Impact: Best characters to use the Summit Shaper

1) Geo Traveler

Geo Traveler is a character that can make the most out of Summit Shaper, since it is easier to form a double Geo team and activate the passive.

F2P characters can opt for Noelle or Diona to activate the Summit Shaper's passive. Furthermore, players can also use premium characters such as Zhongli to use this weapon efficiently.

2) Kamisato Ayato

Ayato with Summit Shaper (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kamisato Ayato has decent potential to use the Summit Shaper. Although he has his own signature weapon, the Summit Shaper is still a viable option for Ayato.

With the attack buff from its passive, players can focus on building more HP% through his artifact sub-stats. Ayato's passive talent also increases his damage output based on his total health.

3) Kamisato Ayaka

Much like her older brother, Ayaka can benefit greatly from equipping the Summit Shaper. Ayaka is usually played in Freeze teams, where most players use Diona alongside her for double Cryo.

With Diona providing a shield, Ayaka can use the Summit Shaper with almost a 100% uptime on its passive for increased attack buffs.

