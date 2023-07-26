Best characters for Wine And Song catalyst in Genshin Impact

Wine and Song is one of many 4-star Catalyst weapons in Genshin Impact. At level 90, the Catalyst weapon can provide 565 base ATK and 30% energy recharge. Due to its appearance in multiple limited weapon banners, many players must have at least one copy and might wonder who can use it the best. For a weapon with a 4-star rarity, Wine and Song is a great alternative for many characters.

In this article, we will cover the best Genshin Impact characters who are suitable to use the Catalyst weapon. Do note that not many units have this weapon as their go-to option, but it is a great alternative to use if players do not have anything else.

Genshin Impact: Best characters for Wine and Song

Wine & Song after 2nd ascension (Image via HoYoverse)

The Wine and Song is a 4-Star Catalyst in Genshin Impact that works best on characters who need Energy Recharge stats or who rely heavily on Normal Attacks. This makes it ideal for DPS Catalyst characters who rely heavily on their Normal Attacks during battle. While the best weapon varies depending on character build, Wine and Song is a safe bet.

As of writing this article, here are the best characters to use this Catalyst in Genshin Impact 3.8 update:

Ninnguang

Shikanoin Heizou

Lisa

All three characters can be built as on-field damage dealers and hence can exploit the Wine and Song's high base ATK and secondary stats to their advantage.

Starting with the 4-star Geo unit, Ninnguang, she uses her normal attack to throw projectiles at her enemies. Her kit allows her to draw a screen that buffs her projectiles and also acts as a shield for the party. With Wine and Song at her disposal, it is recommended to dash once before attacking the enemies to take advantage of the ATK buffs.

All of them can wield it effortlessly. (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, we have the Inazuman detective, Shikanoin Heizou who can take good advantage of Wine and Song in Genshin Impact. This 4-star Anemo character has a unique kit that revolves around close combat. The Catalyst weapon immensely helps Heizou with stamina management as he needs to use charged attacks in his optimal combo to dish out higher damage.

Lastly, we have Lisa Minci, the Mondstadt Librarian and 4-star Electro Catalyst user in Genshin Impact. With the arrival of Dendro Element, Lisa has found new popularity for this versatile kit that allows her to perform different roles and have different builds. When building her as an on-field damage dealer or enabler, using Wine and Song will help her cast her Elemental Burst frequently while also dealing damage to enemies.

Some honorable mentions (Image via HoYoverse)

There are also characters such as Yanfei, Klee, Mona, and many other Catalyst users who can use Wine and Song. However, they are better off using other F2P alternatives or limited weapons since the damage fall-off will be rather significant.