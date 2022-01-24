Who is the best Charge Cookie for new Cookie Run: Kingdom players?

Cookie Run: Kingdom gameplay is carefully designed to ensure that every team needs to have the right balance of different Cookies, in such a way that every Cookie's role is equally important in the team's performance output.

This presents a special challenge for new players when they reach a certain level given their lack of resources forbids them from unlocking or investing in multiple cookies and they are facing levels too complicated for the "starter squad" to handle.

This article will discuss the best Charge Cookie for Cookie Run: Kingdom beginners to help them make better investments.

Best Charge Cookie for Cookie Run: Kingdom Beginners

Currently, there are a total of 11 Charge Cookies playable in-game.

8 of these 11 are of Epic Rarity, meaning it will be a herculean task for a new player to unlock any of them, one nearly impossible without many in-game purchases. This leaves us with three cookies: Princess Cookie, Muscle Cookie, and GingerBrave.

Princess Cookie is a Rare Cookie with base substats which are lower than her Common counterparts, so it won't be a very cost-effective decision to unlock her. Muscle Cookie is easily available, but he is ranked below E in almost every Cookie Run: Kingdom tier list.

This leaves GingerBrave with the title of the best Charge Cookie for new Cookie Run: Kingdom players.

GingerBrave in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

The Cookie's in-game description reads:

"GingerBrave was the first Cookie to escape from the Witch's oven. It is unknown how this Cookie came to life, but rumor has it that the Witch accidentally used magic powder instead of ginger powder.

GingerBrave is key to the World Exploration storyline as its main protagonist. His escape from the Witch's Oven is a framing device for the entire Campaign for Cookie Run: Kingdom.

GingerBrave's main asset is how low his cooldown can go, making him an ideal Charge Cookie as he can attack enemies consistently without allowing them to heal.

This ability of GingerBrave spawned a new type of team composition in the game's meta, known as Cheese Comps.

Statistics of GingerBrave in Cookie Run: Kingdom

GingerBrave's "Brave Dash" skill has him dashing headfirst into the enemy and dealing AoE damage to all enemies caught in his impact radius.

Cooldown: 8 seconds

Damage dealt: 150.0% base (+1.2% DMG per level)

Players must remember that these are the base stats for GingerBrave. His DMG rating and cooldown are already much better than most Rare tier Cookies and as a Common Cookie, all upgrades and toppings can be made at a minimal cost to further boost these stats. GingerBrave is also available completely free to play so there is no additional cost which goes into obtaining him.

If rightly modified, GingerBrave is a cookie that players can keep around long after they have lost their beginner status.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Atul S