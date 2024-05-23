Best Chixia build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skills

Chixia in Wuthering Waves is a 4-star Fusion character and one of the few Rosanators who use Pistols as weapons. She mostly relies on her Resonance Liberation to deal damage, making her an amazing main DPS unit in a quick-swap playstyle. Fortunately, Rovers can obtain her for free by doing the main story in the game.

This article provides a simple guide on how to build Chixia in Wuthering Waves. This includes some of her best Echoes, Echo stats, weapons, team comps, and Forte priorities.

What is the best build for Chixia in Wuthering Waves?

Best Echoes for Chixia

1) Molten Rift

Molten Rift is one of the best choices (Image via Kuro Games)

Molten Rift is the best Echoes option for Chixia in Wuthering Waves. The 5-pc set can provide up to 40% Fusion DMG bonus to the equipping Resonator for 15 seconds after casting the Resonance Skill.

2) Lingering Tunes

Lingering Tunes is a good set for Chixia (Image via Kuro Games)

Lingering Tunes is another good Echo set for Chixia. The full 5-pc set provides a lot of ATK to the character. In addition, it increases the Resonator’s Outro Skill DMG by 60%.

3) 2-pc Molten Rift + 2-pc Lingering Tunes

Molten Rift and Lingering Tunes (Image via Kuro Games)

You can also go for a 2-pc + 2-pc combo of the Molten Rift and Lingering Tunes sets. This combo will provide 10% Fusion DMG and ATK bonuses to Chixia. For the last slot, you can use any one off-piece Echo with good stats.

Focus on these stats while farming Echo for Chixia:

COST4: Crit Rate or Crit DMG

COST3: Fusion DMG

COST3: Fusion DMG

COST1: ATK%

COST1: ATK%

Prioritize the following for the Echo sub-stats:

Crit Rate or Crit DMG ATK% Skill DMG Liberation DMG

Echo ability

Inferno Rider

Inferno Rider is the best main Echo (Image via Kuro Games)

Inferno Rider is the best lead Echo for a main DPS Chixia. Using this Echo skill triggers multiple attacks on the enemy, dealing increasing Fusion damage. In addition, the character receives a 12% Fusion DMG and Basic ATK DMG bonus for 15 seconds.

Mech Abomination

Mech Abomination is a good alternative (Image via Kuro Games)

Mech Abomination is the only lead Echo choice for Chixia if you’re using the Lingering Tunes set. The Echo’s ability deals multiple instances of Electro damage to enemies and also buffs the character’s ATK.

Chixia skill priority

Chixia forte priority (Image via Kuro Games)

Prioritize Chixia's skills in the following order:

Resonance Liberation > Forte Circuit > Basic ATK > Resonance Skill > Intro Skill

As mentioned, Resonance Liberation is Chixia’s main source of damage, so focus on that before other Forte skills.

Best weapons for Chixia

1) Static Mist

Static Mist is the best weapon choice (Image via Kuro Games)

Static Mist is a 5-star Pistol and the best weapon option for Chixia. It is available on the standard weapon banner and can be obtained for free after reaching Union Level 45 in Wuthering Waves.

The Pistol has a Crit Rate bonus second stat, and its passive provides Energy Regen and buffs the ATK of the next Resonator to enter the field.

2) Novaburst

You can use Novaburst (Image via Kuro Games)

Novaburst is a good 4-star weapon for Chixia since it provides a lot of ATK bonuses from its second stat and passive.

3) Thunderbolt

Thunderbolt is a good 4-star option (Image via Kuro Games)

Thunderbolt is a good 4-star option for Chixia as it provides a decent amount of ATK from its secondary stats. She also receives a Resonance Skill bonus from the Pistols’ passive.

Best teams for Chixia

Baizhi, Yangyang, and Chixia (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are some of Chixia’s best team comps:

Chixia + Rover + Verina

Chixia + Taoqi + Baizhi

Chixia + Yangyang + Baizhi

Unfortunately, there are not a lot of teams available for Chixia since the game is still new. That said, Rovers can expect more options in future updates.

