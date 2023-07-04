Best Clash of Clans clan names (July 2023)

Clash of Clans, an online multiplayer title developed by Supercell, has millions of players worldwide. The gameplay loop is based around real-time online strategy battles against other players. As village chief, you'll need to train troops, as well as devise strategies to attack opponents' villages and defend your own. The title also allows you to create clans or join an existing one to participate in Clan wars and Clan games.

Clash of Clans allows you to give your clan a unique name consisting of 15 characters. The clan's name is usually indicative of its goals and creates a distinct identity for its members. If you've been searching for a cool name but have run out of ideas, you've come to the right spot. In this article, you'll find some great naming ideas for your clan.

A list of some best Clash of Clans clan names

Becoming a clan member or creating one requires repairing the Clan Castle with 10,000 gold. You can then name it, choose your clan badge, and set the minimum requirements for joining. The clan feature allows donating troops, spell, and seige machines, competing in wars, chatting with members, and more.

These names radiate unity, strength, and creativity, and they're sure to spark the creativity of potential recruits. You can use any option from the list and dominate the battlefield in style. Here is the list of the best Clash of Clans clan names for July 2023:

Emerald Hogriders

Astral Renegades

Brown Mystic

Valiant Exiles

Burgundy Griffins

Thunder Owls

Turquoise Ninjas

Pine Mavericks

Thunder Guardians

Stormborn Fangs

Untamed Redshift

Divine Dominion

Stars Coalition

Blazing Legion

Mauve Ninjas

Storm Penguins

Wild Lords

Ruby Wolves

Blazing Sages

Resilient Mavericks

Swamp Beggars

Pewter Berserks

Imperial Rebels

Firebound Reckoning

Ebon Assassin

Indigo Exiles

Grey Corsairs

Mauve Tribunes

Stormborn Harbinger

Burgundy Templars

Savage Seekers

Immortal Outriders

Cryptic Tribunes

Cunning Lions

Mighty Griffins

Haunted Samurai

Coral Paladins

Fireborn Hogriders

Ruby Defenders

Violet Outcast

Mighty Arbiters

Vicious Berserks

Fireborn Hellfire

Iceborn Warlords

Rust Dragons

Grey Warlocks

Maroon Darkwatch

Violet Ironclad

Royal Talons

Pearl Wolves

Ironborn Outcast

Cyan Exiles

Ironborn Corsairs

Fabled Warlords

Magenta Corsairs

Oathbound Enigmas

Elite Monarchs

Tidal Ninjas

Purple Redshift

Phoenix Warlords

Stars Warlocks

Ruthless Power

Iceborn Griffins

Burgundy Power

Ascendant Goblins

Haunted Golems

Pearl Marauders

Caramel Dominion

Majestic Seekers

Abyssal Templars

Daemonic Watchers

Skyborne Birds

Serene Slayers

Vermilion Valkyries

Magenta Avengers

Cyan Mavericks

Elemental Oathsworn

Pewter Talons

White Riders

Maroon Shadows

Mystic Outcast

Imperial Champions

Placid Crowd

Firebound Brigade

Cyan Order

Lavender Eclipse

Vortex Arbiters

Viridian Vanguard

Iceborn Fangs

You can copy and paste any unique Clash of Clans clan names from the list and cement your clan's identity in the real-time strategy title. It's important to note that you cannot change your clan's name once you've set it. Therefore, you must be careful and consider all your options before you settle on one.

