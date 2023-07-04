Best Clash of Clans clan names (July 2023)

Clash of Clans, an online multiplayer title developed by Supercell, has millions of players worldwide. The gameplay loop is based around real-time online strategy battles against other players. As village chief, you'll need to train troops, as well as devise strategies to attack opponents' villages and defend your own. The title also allows you to create clans or join an existing one to participate in Clan wars and Clan games.
Clash of Clans allows you to give your clan a unique name consisting of 15 characters. The clan's name is usually indicative of its goals and creates a distinct identity for its members. If you've been searching for a cool name but have run out of ideas, you've come to the right spot. In this article, you'll find some great naming ideas for your clan.
A list of some best Clash of Clans clan names
Becoming a clan member or creating one requires repairing the Clan Castle with 10,000 gold. You can then name it, choose your clan badge, and set the minimum requirements for joining. The clan feature allows donating troops, spell, and seige machines, competing in wars, chatting with members, and more.
These names radiate unity, strength, and creativity, and they're sure to spark the creativity of potential recruits. You can use any option from the list and dominate the battlefield in style. Here is the list of the best Clash of Clans clan names for July 2023:
- Emerald Hogriders
- Astral Renegades
- Brown Mystic
- Valiant Exiles
- Burgundy Griffins
- Thunder Owls
- Turquoise Ninjas
- Pine Mavericks
- Thunder Guardians
- Stormborn Fangs
- Untamed Redshift
- Divine Dominion
- Stars Coalition
- Blazing Legion
- Mauve Ninjas
- Storm Penguins
- Wild Lords
- Ruby Wolves
- Blazing Sages
- Resilient Mavericks
- Swamp Beggars
- Pewter Berserks
- Imperial Rebels
- Firebound Reckoning
- Ebon Assassin
- Indigo Exiles
- Grey Corsairs
- Mauve Tribunes
- Stormborn Harbinger
- Burgundy Templars
- Savage Seekers
- Immortal Outriders
- Cryptic Tribunes
- Cunning Lions
- Mighty Griffins
- Haunted Samurai
- Coral Paladins
- Fireborn Hogriders
- Ruby Defenders
- Violet Outcast
- Mighty Arbiters
- Vicious Berserks
- Fireborn Hellfire
- Iceborn Warlords
- Rust Dragons
- Grey Warlocks
- Maroon Darkwatch
- Violet Ironclad
- Royal Talons
- Pearl Wolves
- Ironborn Outcast
- Cyan Exiles
- Ironborn Corsairs
- Fabled Warlords
- Magenta Corsairs
- Oathbound Enigmas
- Elite Monarchs
- Tidal Ninjas
- Purple Redshift
- Phoenix Warlords
- Stars Warlocks
- Ruthless Power
- Iceborn Griffins
- Burgundy Power
- Ascendant Goblins
- Haunted Golems
- Pearl Marauders
- Caramel Dominion
- Majestic Seekers
- Abyssal Templars
- Daemonic Watchers
- Skyborne Birds
- Serene Slayers
- Vermilion Valkyries
- Magenta Avengers
- Cyan Mavericks
- Elemental Oathsworn
- Pewter Talons
- White Riders
- Maroon Shadows
- Mystic Outcast
- Imperial Champions
- Placid Crowd
- Firebound Brigade
- Cyan Order
- Lavender Eclipse
- Vortex Arbiters
- Viridian Vanguard
- Iceborn Fangs
You can copy and paste any unique Clash of Clans clan names from the list and cement your clan's identity in the real-time strategy title. It's important to note that you cannot change your clan's name once you've set it. Therefore, you must be careful and consider all your options before you settle on one.