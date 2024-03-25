The best Clash Royale decks for Arena 23 (Legendary Arena) will help you defeat some of the most skilled players on the top ladder. Acquiring 9,000 trophies in the Trophy Road mode of Clash Royale will put you in the 23rd arena, also known as the Legendary Arena. There are a lot of enticing rewards that you will get for defeating players in here.

Battle rewards in Arena 23 consist of:

Mega Lightning Chest: 1098 cards

1098 cards Giant Chest: 427 cards

427 cards Magical Chest: 122 cards

122 Gold Chest: 50 cards

50 Silver Chest: 29 cards

29 cards Wooden Chest: 25 cards

In this list, we have curated the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 23 (Legendary Arena), for you to showcase your prowess on top ladder matches.

Note: This list is not ranked in any particular order.

Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 23 (Legendary Arena)

These are the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 23 (Legendary Arena):

Splashyard Deck

Goblin drill cycle deck

Giant Graveyard deck

Miner Poison cycle deck

Royal Giant cycle deck

Five best Clash Royale for Arena 23 (Legendary Arena)

1) Splashyard deck

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tombstone: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Baby Dragon: This card costs four elixir.

2) Goblin drill cycle deck

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Mother Witch: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

3) Giant Graveyard deck

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bats Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Giant: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Bowler: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Night Witch: This card costs four elixir.

4) Miner Poison

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 23 (Legendary Arena) and has an average elixir cost of 3.1.

Cards you need to build this deck:

Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Mother Witch: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Royal Delivery: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Miner: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

5) Royal Giant cycle deck

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.1.

Cards you need to build this deck:

Royal Giant Evolution: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Skeletons Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Skeleton Dragons: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

These are the five best Clash Royale decks for Arena 23 (Legendary Arena).