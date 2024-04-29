Selecting the best Clash Royale decks for Bombs Away challenge will help you capture the Mortar more frequently. These decks will let you deal a huge amount of damage to the enemy's tower if left unchecked. This mode will last for a week and you can earn a lot of Shop Tokens which can be redeemed for premium items.

This article will run through some of the best Clash Royale decks for Bombs Away challenge, including their average cost and how much elixir is needed for each card.

(Note: This list is not ranked in any way.)

5 of the best Clash Royale decks for Bombs Away challenge

1) Goblin Giant with Knight Evolution and Sparky

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average cost of 3.6 elixir.

Cards required to build this deck:

Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir

This card costs two elixir Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir

This card costs three elixir Little Prince: This card costs three elixir (You can use Archers as a substitute)

This card costs three elixir (You can use Archers as a substitute) Rage: This card costs two elixir

This card costs two elixir Mini Pekka: This card costs four elixir

This card costs four elixir Arrows: This card costs three elixir

This card costs three elixir Sparky: This card costs six elixir

This card costs six elixir Goblin Giant: This card costs six elixir

2) Miner Wall Breakers with Mega Knight

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Bombs Away challenge and has an average cost of 2.9 elixir.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir

This card costs two elixir Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir

This card costs one elixir Zap: This card costs two elixir

This card costs two elixir Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir

This card costs seven elixir Little Prince: This card costs three elixir (You can use Archers as a substitute)

This card costs three elixir (You can use Archers as a substitute) Bandit: This card costs three elixir

This card costs three elixir Miner: This card costs three elixir

This card costs three elixir Wall Breakers: This card costs two elixir

3) Giant Graveyard deck with Zap and Bats Evolution

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards required to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Night Witch: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Giant: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Bowler: This card costs six elixir.

4) Giant Graveyard deck with Bomber and Archers Evolution

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Bombs Away challenge and has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Archers Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Giant: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Giant Snowball: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Dark Prince: This card costs four elixir.

5) Goblin Giant with Giant Skeleton and Zap Evolution

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell || Royale API)

Average elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Goblin Giant: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Giant Skeleton: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Minions: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Lightning: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

These are the best Clash Royale decks for Bombs Away challenge.