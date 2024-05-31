The best Clash Royale decks to counter Void have cards that this spell will not be effective against. The Void spell in Clash Royale costs only three elixir to play and it returns a lot of value to the user if they manage to use it on single-moving targets in the arena.

This article will walk you through the best Clash Royale decks to counter Void, including all the cards you need to play the deck and their elixir requirements.

5 best Clash Royale decks to counter Void

Listed below are some of the best Clash Royale decks to counter Void:

1) Goblin Giant with Bats Evolution and Knight Evolution

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks to counter the Void spell and has an average cost of 3.6 elixir.

Cards required to build this deck:

Bats Evolution: Costs two elixir

Costs two elixir Knight Evolution: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Little Prince: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Rage: Costs two elixir

Costs two elixir Mini Pekka: Costs four elixir

Costs four elixir Arrows: Costs three elixir

Costs three elixir Sparky: Costs six elixir

Costs six elixir Goblin Giant: Costs six elixir

2) Giant Graveyard Night Witch with Zap Evolution, and Bats Evolution

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.6.

Cards required to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Night Witch: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Giant: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Bowler: This card costs six elixir.

3) Goblin Drill Void with Wizard Evolution

Goblin Drill cycle with Evo Wizard and Evo Tesla (Image via Supercell || Royale API)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average cost of 2.9 elixir.

Cards required to build this deck:

Wizard Evolution: Costs five elixir.

Costs five elixir. Tesla Evolution: Costs four elixir.

Costs four elixir. Knight: Costs three elixir.

Costs three elixir. Log: Costs two elixir.

Costs two elixir. Goblin Drill: Costs four elixir.

Costs four elixir. Void: Costs three elixir.

Costs three elixir. Skeletons: Costs one elixir.

Costs one elixir. Ice Spirit: Costs one elixir.

4) Giant double Prince Void

Giant double Prince with Evo Wizard and Void (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks to counter Void and has an average elixir cost of 3.8.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Wizard Evolution: Costs five elixir.

Costs five elixir. Zap Evolution: Costs two elixir.

Costs two elixir. Giant: Costs five elixir.

Costs five elixir. Prince: Costs five elixir.

Costs five elixir. Void: Costs three elixir.

Costs three elixir. Arrows: Costs three elixir.

Costs three elixir. Mega Minion: Costs three elixir.

Costs three elixir. Dark Prince: Costs four elixir.

5) Goblin Giant with Giant Skeleton and Evo Zap

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell || Royale API)

Average elixir cost: 3.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Goblin Giant: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Giant Skeleton: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Minions: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Lightning: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

That concludes all the best Clash Royale decks to counter Void.

