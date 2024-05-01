The best Clash Royale decks for Challenger III (League 3) use cards that are favored in the current meta of the game. The Dagger Duchess is very popular in the ongoing season. As a result, taking beatdown decks will help you cross all the steps in this league in no time.

In this article, we will run you through the best Clash Royale decks for Challenger III (League 3), including the average elixir cost of each deck and the cost of playing each card in the arena.

Note: This list is not ranked in any way.

Best Clash Royale decks for Challenger III (League 3)

These are the best Clash Royale decks for Challenger III (League 3) that you can use in this meta:

Goblin Drill control with Bomber and Knight Evolutions

Giant Phoenix Night Witch with Bomber and Zap Evolutions

Ram Rider Pekka with Knight and Zap Evolutions

Goblin Giant Giant Skeleton with Bomber and Zap Evolutions

Electro Giant Phoenix Bowler with Bomber and Knight Evolutions

5 best Clash Royale decks for Challenger III (League 3)

1) Goblin Drill control with Bomber and Knight Evolutions

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell and Royale API)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

Cards you will need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Executioner: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Tesla: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

2) Giant Phoenix Night Witch with Bomber and Zap Evolutions

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell and Royale API)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Challenger III (League 3), and has an average elixir cost of 3.8.

Cards you will need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Phoenix: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Giant: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Night Witch: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Elixir Collector: This card costs six elixir.

3) Ram Rider Pekka with Knight and Zap Evolutions

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell and Royale API)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 4.0.

Cards you will need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Baby Dragon: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Ram Rider: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Lightning: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Barbarian Barrel: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Pekka: This card costs seven elixir.

4) Goblin Giant Giant Skeleton with Bomber and Zap Evolutions

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell and Royale API)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.9.

Cards you will need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Goblin Giant: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Giant Skeleton: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Minions: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Lightning: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

5) Electro Giant Phoenix Bowler with Bomber and Knight Evolutions

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell and Royale API)

Average Elixir Cost: It has an average elixir cost of 4.1.

Cards you will need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Electro Giant: This card costs seven elixir.

This card costs seven elixir. Cannon: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Lightning: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Phoenix: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Bowler: This card costs five elixir.

These are the five best Clash Royale decks for Challenger III (League 3).