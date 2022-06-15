Which is the best Clotted Cream Topping in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

As difficult as it is to unlock cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom, the main task facing players who want to reach the top ranks in the game is optimizing these cookies for their playstyle. That's why making the right investments is considered the key to success in the game.

Clotted Cream Cookie is one of the most exciting additions to CRK in some time, and if users have done the work to unlock the Magic Cookie, then this article will guide them in getting the most out of the star jellies invested in the character.

Two options stand out as best toppings for Clotted Cream Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Clotted Cream Cookie was an unexpected addition to Cookie Run: Kingdom, introducing the Council of Heroes theme in the game. The cookie became playable in the first week of May after a reveal in late April.

Aside from Frost Queen, an Ancient, magic cookies have not been able to make a place for themselves in the meta in any substantial way. Since Clotted Cream's release, that narrative has turned on its head, with fans rallying behind the character as one of the best DPSs in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

As a DPS, the topping build can primarily be focused on fulfilling two goals. Gamers can either use a Searing Raspberry build to increase the damage inflicted with every skill cast or a Swift Chocolate build to increase the frequency with which they can cast their skill.

Searing Swift Chocolate vs Searing Raspberry for Clotted Cream Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Clotted Cream's base cooldown stands at 15 seconds, which can further be improved via means other than toppings. Taking both these factors into account, Swift Chocolate Topping's impact is not as significant as players being able to deal significantly more damage with every strike.

The Searing Raspberry build can provide an extra 30% DMG rating. Fans have also been experimenting with a combo of Juicy Apple Jelly and Searing Raspberry for extra CRIT and DMG resistance.

To fully utilize the benefits of toppings, users are advised first to upgrade their Clotted Cream Cookie and his skill to the max possible level. The higher the stats of a cookie before applying toppings, the more proportional impact the toppings will be able to provide.

It is up to gamers to decide whether they prefer a straight 30% DMG boost or a combination of CRIT, DMG, and DMG resistance.

Topping choice is still a decision largely regulated by individual playstyles. For example, if the team requires a backup DPS character to continue dealing damage while the main DPS is on cooldown, a Swift Chocolate build will be more suitable.

Understanding what each topping does and using them to fulfill specific goals for the team is the best way to succeed in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

