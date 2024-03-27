Best Colette build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The optimal Colette build in Brawl Stars helps to maximize the potential of the Epic rarity brawler on the battlefield. To assemble the best build, players need to select the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears. Colette possesses moderate health and wields a variable damage output potential based on her opponents' current health in Brawl Stars.

Colette's primary attack launches a heart-shaped projectile at long range, dealing 37% of the target's current health. This makes her exceptionally potent against high-health foes like Frank and less effective against lower-health adversaries such as Tick. Additionally, Colette's Super allows her to dash forward and back, dealing 20% damage to the enemy brawler's maximum health upon impact.

Keeping all these abilities in mind, this article delves into the best Colette build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the optimal Colette build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Gotcha

Gotcha Gadget (Image via Supercell)

For the best Colette build in Brawl Stars, the optimal Gadget is undoubtedly Gotcha. Upon activation, Gotcha heals Colette for 80% of the damage she deals to the opponent over the next five seconds.

She also gets a 20% damage boost against special targets like Power Cubes Boxes and Heist Safe.

Star Power: Mass Tax

Mass Tax Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Mass Tax reigns supreme in the optimal Colette build in Brawl Stars. This Star Power grants Colette a 20% damage reduction shield when her Super is active, with the potential for further enhancement.

With each enemy hit by her Super, the shield's damage reduction increases by 10%, lasting five seconds after the Super's use. This mechanic can lead to a staggering 100% damage reduction (immunity) if Colette hits eight or more enemies with her Super. It's worth noting that this shield does not protect against slows, stuns, or knockbacks, focusing solely on damage reduction.

Gears: Damage and Gadget Charge

Damage Gear (Image via Supercell)

To round out the best Colette build in Brawl Stars, two Gears synergize perfectly with her playstyle.

The Damage Gear increases Colette's damage output by 15% when she falls below half her maximum health, allowing her to take strategic risks with aggressive play.

On the other hand, the Gadget Charge Gear boosts the number of times Colette can use her Gotcha Gadget from three to four in every match. This additional use of Gotcha significantly amplifies Colette's impact in Brawl Stars matches, especially in modifiers like Big Friend modifiers, where the health of every brawler in a team is matched with the maximum health brawler.

Hypercharge: Teen Spirit

Teen Spirit Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

Colette has one of the best Hypercharges in Brawl Stars, allowing her to spawn her own spirit that follows her when she uses her Super and deals 1000-5000 damage to opponent brawlers upon impact. It also grants her a 26% speed boost, a 25% damage boost, and a 5% boost in the shield.

