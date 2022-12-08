Best Colossal Sword build for Elden Ring Colosseum

Colossal Swords are some of the most popular weapons in Bandai Namco Entertainment's action RPG, Elden Ring. Now, with the introduction of the Colosseum update, several players will be eager to equip these swords when competing in various arenas.

However, Colossal Swords are not that simple to use and require a lot of support equipment to function effectively. This article looks to detail the best Colossal Sword build for players to use in Elden Ring Colosseum.

Learn more about the Colosseums and the challenges you will face in this dedicated article: The Leyndell Royal Colosseum hosts the famed duels. Players face each other in one versus one battles – the first to slay their opponent will be the victor.

As always, the build presented here is subjective and will change depending on what players are comfortable with. Further, this build will not be applicable to players who are just starting as it includes a specific talisman and equipment that can only be obtained towards the end of the game.

The strongest Colossal Sword build for players to use in Elden Ring Colosseum

Elden Ring offers a variety of Colossal Swords and strength weapons. Unfortunately, they're not all that effective even with the best upgrades.

There are a few that appear fairly interesting, but can be extremely complicated to build. However, a particular Colossal Sword is easy to obtain and is considered one of the most effective weapons to be introduced by developers FromSoftware in a game.

The build of the weapon has been provided below:

Best Colossal Sword Build for Colosseum

The equipment specifications are as follows:

Class : Vagabond

: Vagabond Weapon : Greatsword

: Greatsword Armor : Radahn's Armor Set

: Radahn's Armor Set Talisman : Green Turtle Talisman, Erdtree's Favor, Great Jar's Arsenal, Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

: Green Turtle Talisman, Erdtree's Favor, Great Jar's Arsenal, Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman Crystal Tear: Strength-Knot Crystal Tear, Greenburst Crystal Tear

Strong and reliable, the Greatsword is arguably the best Colossal sword that players can possess in Elden Ring. It is balanced, boasts really high damage, and can be used in a wide variety of builds. The sword is also easy to obtain as it is found in an abandoned carriage in Caelid. Players can get it later, but there is a shortcut route that can be taken to find it early in the game.

Radahn's Armor Set is effective for strength builds as it provides all-around stats including Physical Damage Negation, Immunity, Robustness, Vitality, and Poise. However, using the Greatsword and wearing this heavy armor will slow down the in-game character.

To negate that, players will need a certain type of talisman. The first one is Great Jar's Arsenal as it vastly enhances a player's equip load. Unfortunately, it does not stack well with Arsenal Charm, hence players should avoid using them together.

There's also the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman, which vastly improves physical damage negation, making players highly effective when facing annoying builds in the Colosseum.

However, simply moving fast is not enough as heavy armor also uses up a lot of stamina. This is where the Green Turtle Talisman can be used as it helps to enhance a player's stamina recovery rate.

Lastly, Erdtree's Favor is a good choice for any kind of strength build.

The Crystal Tears mentioned here are not necessary, but they will boost strength and stamina recovery rates. Overall, it is a strong build that should help Elden Ring PvP players find success in the Colosseum.

It provides damage, speed, and stamina recovery all at once, making it an all-around build that will work in a wide range of scenarios.

