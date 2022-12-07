Best crosshair and DPI settings for D.Va in Overwatch 2

D.Va is an offensive Tank Hero in Overwatch 2. According to the lore, she is a former professional gamer who is now using her abilities to operate an advanced mech to defend her nation, South Korea.

She is a very competitive person with quick reflexes and thinking, and these, along with her pro-gamer talents, make her a very successful mech pilot.

To have an enjoyable experience with D.Va, one must have the perfect mouse and crosshair settings. The following article will contain all of the information that a player will need.

Best crosshair values to max out Mercy's potential in Overwatch 2

D.Va is an excellent Tank Hero for aggressive players but mastering her requires getting adjusted to her offensive-focused kit. A good set of crosshair settings will surely help players use her abilities to the fullest without getting their vision blocked.

D.Va players should use the following crosshair settings:

Type: Circle

Show Accuracy: On

Color: White

Thickness: 1

Crosshair Length: 5

Center Gap: 65

Opacity: 100%

Outline Opacity: 0%

Dot Size: 5

Dot Opacity: 100%

Scale With Resolution: On

Best crosshair for D.Va in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The aforementioned settings will produce a crosshair with a large white circle and a dot in the center. This is the best pattern for her since it allows players to stay accurate while also displaying the range of her Fusion Cannon and Micro Missiles. This lets them keep track of the range regardless of the situation.

Although the above crosshair settings are overall the best for D.VA, players should try it out and see how it affects their gameplay. They should fine-tune these values to achieve the best possible result.

Best DPI settings for D.Va

Mercy's DPI settings in Overwatch 2 should be 800 or 1600, with an in-game sensitivity of 10 or 5. Players should have slightly greater sensitivity since, as an offensive Tank, she will be engaging with numerous foes at the frontlines.

Therefore, having a higher sensitivity will provide D.Va players an advantage in spray transfer and the best usage of her Booster Ability.

They should also consider if they are comfortable with the following settings and should make adjustments to their liking if not.

More about D.Va

D.Va never backs down and always plays to win. While she appears to be carefree and irreverent, she is burdened by the emotional cost of protecting her hometown and the façade that the South Korean media imposes on her.

She is an interesting character to play in Overwatch 2. Her base health is 650, divided between 350 health and 300 armor, and she has 150 health when in Pilot form. Despite her status as a Tank Hero, she has only one defensive ability - Defense Matrix.

D.Va may use her Defense Matrix Ability to protect the squad from hostile attacks while also blasting down close adversaries with Fusion Cannons and Micro Missiles. Her Boosters are also quite powerful on the battlefield, allowing her to quickly push opponents backwards.

Self Destruct is also an excellent ultimate for controlling space and dealing with enemies in the vicinity of the control point.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play online first-person shooter from Blizzard Entertainment. It is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

