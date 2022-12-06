Best crosshair and DPI setting for Mercy in Overwatch 2

Mercy is a Support Hero in Overwatch 2. According to her legend, she is a peerless healer, a bright scientist, and an ardent supporter of peace. She is one of the world's most brilliant physicians regarding medical technology, and she has used it on her own body, which has delayed her aging process.

Mercy is entirely focused on healing. Support Heroes' objective is to provide heals and aid to their teammates, but among all the support Heroes, Mercy provides the maximum amount of heals. She is armed with a Caduceus Staff that can link to an ally to deliver healing or a damage boost, depending on the ally's preference. She can swiftly switch between healing and damage. Mercy may also use her Guardian Angel ability to fly towards her teammates in need. With Resurrect ability, she can revive a fallen ally.

Mercy can equip her Caduceus Blaster, an automatic pistol that should only be used in unavoidable situations. Mercy's primary duty in almost every other situation is to heal or enhance her comrades. It may appear strange not to shoot in an FPS game, but her goal is to keep the rest of the squad alive.

Good crosshair and mouse settings are essential to have enjoyable gameplay with Mercy. The following article will provide all the necessary information one player needs.

Best Crosshair setting for Mercy in Overwatch 2

Mercy is one of the most straightforward Heroes to master in Overwatch 2. She is incredibly frail, with minimal health, a poor weapon, and no capacity to defend herself. But she is altruistic, only helping her allies.

Although her weapon, the Caduceus Blaster, is feeble, it comes in handy when all shots hit. So adequate tracking and a definite aim will aid in this endeavor. Crosshairs do not increase aim, but with proper visibility, the player can have a pleasant vision without distractions, which will benefit in winning.

The following crosshair settings are appropriate for Mercy players:

Type: Circle

Show Accuracy: Off

Color: Green

Thickness: 1

Crosshair Length: 20

Center Gap: 30

Opacity: 100%

Outline Opacity: 0%

Dot Size: 2

Dot Opacity: 100%

Scale With Resolution: On

Best crosshair for Mercy in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The crosshair generated here is a green circle with a small dot in the middle. It will help players to focus more on their surroundings without any distortions.

Best DPI Setting for Mercy

When it comes to Mercy's DPI settings, an eDPI of 800 or 1600 and an in-game sensitivity of ten or five are recommended. Players should have slightly higher sensitivity because they must continuously check for allies if anybody requires assistance. Higher sensitivity will undoubtedly aid players in using Mercy on the battlefield.

It should be noted that there are no perfect settings for everything and that players must adapt to their comfort and preferences.

Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play online First Person Shooting game available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes