Best crosshair and DPI settings for Orisa in Overwatch 2

Orisa is a Tank Hero in Overwatch 2. Her playstyle has shifted dramatically in the game, and the community is still adjusting to her new abilities.

Orisa is an offensive Tank and focuses more on DPS instead of defense. Her role is to protect her allies from attacks and interfere with the opposing team's tactics. She can take a lot of damage from enemies and boasts strong pushing capabilities.

Despite having a low HP for a Tank Hero, Orisa's durability stems from her two defensive abilities, Fortify and Javelin Spin. She can gradually push forward with her Augmented Fusion Driver while protecting herself with her defensive abilities.

Orisa has become more mobile in Overwatch 2, making her great for an offensive-style approach. Fortify, which decreases damage and prevents knockback, and Javelin Spin, which allows her to block projectiles while disrupting opposing formations, make her difficult to defeat. Her Energy Javelin is particularly useful for stunning enemy targets and knocking them back.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The best crosshair settings for Orisa will help players track enemies at close range in Overwatch 2

Orisa is somewhat easy to master as her abilities are not difficult to understand. Her Augmented Fusion Driver is a rapid-fire cannon that provides massive close-range damage and a swift damage falloff in long range. Players must have precise aim and good tracking skills to use the primary weapon effectively.

Decent crosshair and mouse settings will ensure that players successfully take down their opponents in the game.

The best crosshair settings for Orisa in Overwatch 2 are ultimately determined by the player's preference and comfort (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Given below are the optimum crosshair settings for Orisa in the latest Overwatch game:

Type: Crosshair

Show Accuracy: On

Color: White

Thickness: 1

Crosshair Length: 15

Center Gap: 40

Opacity: 100%

Outline Opacity: 90%

Dot Size: 5

Dot Opacity: 100%

Scale With Resolution: On

The crosshair generated with these settings is a large white cross with a medium-sized dot in the middle. It will help players track enemies at close range and use Orisa's Fusion Driver efficiently.

Best DPI settings for Orisa

When it comes to DPI settings for Orisa, players are advised to use an eDPI of 800 and a sensitivity of 10. DPI is all about comfort and preference. However, they are recommended to use a slightly higher sensitivity as rapid-fire weapons need more tracking and control.

Higher sensitivity also helps players transfer sprays from one enemy to another. Orisa will be on the frontline and will encounter several enemies at once.

That's all there is to Orisa's optimal Overwatch 2 crosshair and DPI settings. It is important to remember that there are no perfect settings for everything, and players need to adjust them to their preferences and comfort.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play FPS game that is currently available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes