Best crosshair and DPI settings for Sigma in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is a 5v5 first-person shooter. The game has numerous playable characters called heroes, each with their own abilities. They are divided into three classes: Tank, Damage, or Support.

Sigma belongs to the Tank class and excels in the position. His abilities allow him to defend against assaults, push and knock back foes, and expose them for his team to strike back. However, players must use the right crosshair and mouse settings to get the most value out of the hero in a match.

Best crosshair settings for Sigma in Overwatch 2

Sigma is a tough Tank hero to learn since his abilities do ranged damage. His Hyperspheres ability, when used correctly, can bounce off walls and deal damage to numerous enemies in small spaces and around corners. However, to use it efficiently, players require a crosshair with good visibility.

Players should use the following crosshair settings for Sigma in Overwatch 2:

Type: Circle and Crosshair

Show Accuracy: Off

Color: Player preference (it is advised to use White/Green/Cyan)

Thickness: 1

Crosshair Length: 10

Center Gap: 50

Opacity: 100%

Outline Opacity: 0%

Dot Size: 5

Dot Opacity: 100%

Scale With Resolution: On

Players need a crosshair with good visibility to use Sigma in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

With these settings, the crosshair will resemble a circle with a dot in the center and four stretched-out lines emanating from it. It will assist players in tracking foes and maintaining a stable and precise aim.

Crosshairs do not increase aim. However, a solid crosshair with outstanding visibility can help players effectively take down enemies in a match.

Best DPI settings for Sigma

Players should pick an eDPI of 1600 or 800 and an in-game sensitivity of 4 or 7 for Sigma's DPI settings in Overwatch 2.

DPI is all about personal preference and convenience. However, one should use a reduced sensitivity because Sigma does not have any rapid-fire abilities.

More about Sigma

Sigma is an eccentric astronomer and versatile Tank hero who obtained the ability to control gravity after a botched space experiment.

His abilities in Overwatch 2 are described below:

Hyperspheres: Sigma fires two gravitic charges that bounce off walls and collapse over a short period of time, harming foes in a large radius with a max range of 22 meters.

Sigma fires two gravitic charges that bounce off walls and collapse over a short period of time, harming foes in a large radius with a max range of 22 meters. Experimental Barrier: Sigma directs the movement of a floating barrier of 700 hit points to a certain area. He has the ability to recover the barrier at any time.

Sigma directs the movement of a floating barrier of 700 hit points to a certain area. He has the ability to recover the barrier at any time. Kinetic Grasp: Incoming projectiles are frozen in midair, converting them to overhealth.

Incoming projectiles are frozen in midair, converting them to overhealth. Accretion: Sigma grabs debris and throws it at an opponent to knock them down.

Sigma grabs debris and throws it at an opponent to knock them down. Gravitic Flux: Sigma takes flight, lifts foes in a certain area, and releases them into the sky before smashing them back down.

Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 is free to play and is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes