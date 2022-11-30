Best crosshair and DPI settings for Tracer in Overwatch 2

Most of the heroes in Overwatch 2 have undergone a number of alterations since the game's release. However, Tracer isn't one of the characters who has undergone significant modifications.

The elusive DPS hero's damage output in Overwatch 2 has only been slightly reduced, with the damage-per-bullet of her Pulse Pistols ability dropping by one point. If played skillfully, Tracer is still a close-quarters fighter with great damage and resilience.

With the perfect crosshair, players can quickly have their opponents bashing their keyboards. Here's everything they need to know if they want to play Tracer in Overwatch 2 and are looking for the optimal crosshair for her style of play.

Best Tracer crosshair in Overwatch 2

One of Overwatch 2's most adaptable DPS heroes, Tracer is a refreshing break from the standard choices. Tracer does have damage-dealing capabilities, but her primary strengths are in flanking and diverting the adversary. However, players will have to be aware of their surroundings at all times as she won't live long in a close combat situation.

Tracer is built around the idea of speed. Her entire armament is made to assist her in the fight, allowing her to quickly get close to foes or dodge their attacks. Although her skills are easy to understand, it may be challenging to use them effectively in a match.

When playing Tracer, it's important to have a crosshair that isn't too big because this will allow players to view more of their environment and keep an eye out for any potential dangers. However, it shouldn't be too small either, or players won't be able to keep track of the crosshair during frantic battles where many abilities are being used.

This is crucial because Tracer only has great survivability when she can dodge damage using her Blink and Recall abilities. She has the lowest health pool in the entire game, with just 150 HP.

Here are the settings for the ideal Tracer crosshair in Overwatch 2 that takes all these factors into consideration:

Type : CROSSHAIRS

: CROSSHAIRS Show Accuracy : Off

: Off Color : Personal preference

: Personal preference Thickness : 1

: 1 Crosshair Length : 4

: 4 Center Gap : 7

: 7 Opacity : 100%

: 100% Outline Opacity : 100%

: 100% Dot Size : 2

: 2 Dot Opacity : 0%

: 0% Scale with Resolution: On

To ensure that players never lose sight of the crosshair during battles, it's recommended to choose a conventional four-line reticle with an Outline Opacity set to 100% for the greatest Tracer crosshair in the game. An eDPI around 400 is ideal for Tracer.

Players are free to modify these settings as they see fit, however, as previously indicated, it's best to avoid making any changes to the Crosshair Length, Thickness, and Center Gap that obscure the view while evading abilities and blinking around foes.

To adjust the crosshair in Overwatch 2, select 'OPTIONS' from the main menu after pressing the Escape key. Click on the 'CONTROLS' tab at the top of the screen, where 'RETICLE' ought to be listed just beneath the 'MOUSE' and 'CONTROLLER' options.

If you just want to utilize Tracer with this crosshair, choose her from the list of DPS heroes by clicking the 'CHANGE HERO' option directly on the right side of the 'RETICLE' section.

