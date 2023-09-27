Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Engineer build: Perks, cyberware, and more

Phantom Liberty is the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion that many players have been waiting for. This DLC brings a lot of content, adding new weapons, mechanics, vehicles, and characters to the title. It also allows you to rebuild your character after starting the game with the obligatory reset of your skills. This is great because it gives you an opportunity to rethink your game style without losing your progress.

Among the details introduced by Phantom Liberty are those that develop our characters with specific styles: Solo, Headhunter, Netrunner, Shinobi, and Engineer. If you want to know more about how to get the Engineer build right, read on.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

How to make the best Engineer build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Phantom Liberty allows you to change your perks (Image via CD Projekt Red)

To make the Engineer build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, we are increasing technical skills and intelligence over others, such as those related to violence or brute force.

Starting attribute distribution stats

Body : 10

: 10 Reflexes : 8

: 8 Technical Ability: 10

Ability: 10 Cool : 5

: 5 Intelligence: 8

Technical ability

1) Pro perks

Main node

All things cyber

Subsidiary nodes

Renaissance Punk

Chrome Constitution

Driver Update

Chipware Connoisseur

2) Phenom perks

Main node

License to chrome

Bolt

Subsidiary nodes

Extended Warranty

Cyborg

Built Different

Ambidextrous

Lightning storm

Shock value

3) Legend perks

Edgerunner

Chain Lightning

Building an Engineer in Phantom Liberty requires a character with the best technical skills. That's why this build focuses a lot on compatibility with cyberware and being able to use it to its full potential.

Reflexes perks

1) Rookie perks

Main nodes

Slippery

Subsidiary nodes

Muscle memory

Multitasker

Power slide

2) Pro perks

Main nodes

Dash

Ready, rested, reloaded

Subsidiary nodes

Tunnel vision

3) Phenom perks

Main nodes

Air Dash

Sharpshooter

Subsidiary nodes

Gundancer

Aerial Acrobat

Aerodynamic

Shoot to chill

Practice makes perfect

4) Legend perks

Salt in the wound

Tailwind

For the Reflexes skill tree, we decided to give the Engineer a good handling of firearms. We also gave him speed to make quick attacks and keep his health bar up for most of Phantom Liberty. In this way, his versatility covers both weapon handling and technological use.

Body attribute perks

1) Rookie perks

Main nodes:

Painkiller

Subsidiary nodes

Dorph-head

Come back kid

Army of one

2) Pro perks

Main nodes

DIE! DIE! DIE!

Subsidiary nodes

Don’t stop me now

Bullet ballet

Like a feather

As for his body, our Engineer is not fully equipped, as most of the points have been split between reflexes and body. However, we have left some points in DIE!DIE!DIE! and its complementary skills to gain an advantage in situations where the Health Bar is critical.

Relic skills

The recommended Relic skills for Engineer build (Image via CD Projekt Red)

1) Jailbreak:

Unlocks new abilities for Arm cyberwares: Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Projectile Launch System, and Monowire.

You can overcharge the Projectile Launch System by holding the fire button. This launches a burst of five projectiles that cover a larger area.

Attacking with Gorilla Arms now charges them up. When fully charged, a Strong attack would deal massive damage and create a shockwave that staggers nearby enemies. Doing so will send the enemies flying.

Dismembering an enemy or performing a Finisher with Mantis Blades will charge the next Leap Attack. A charged Leap Attack with Mantis Blades has +30m longer reach and deals massive damage with a wide slash that hits the target and other nearby enemies. Killing enemies this way also dismembers them.

The Monowire now has a dedicated slot for Control quickhacks. To use the installed quickhack, charge the Monowire first. When fully charged, release the attack to deal damage and upload the quickhack without RAM cost.

2) Machine Learning:

Destroying an enemy's Vulnerability grants +10% frequency of new Vulnerabilities appearing and +5% Critical Damage against Vulnerabilities.

The base duration for the effect is 25 seconds. The effect and duration can stack five times, and reaching max stacks doubles the effects.

3) Vulnerability Analytics:

During combat, you can detect vulnerabilities in enemy armor and cyberwares. Hitting them gives 100% Critical Chance, +25% Armor Penetration, and triggers Weakspot damage bonuses. Also, dealing damage to a vulnerability causes an explosion that generates a 3m EMP blast.

Engineer build cyberware requirements

Here are the core cyberware requirements for the Engineer build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:

Arasaka MK.4

Projectile Launch System

Heal on Kill

Subdermal Armor

Bionic Joints

Kiroshi Optics

To complete this Engineer build in Phantom Liberty, we recommend weapons that are supported by the selected skills:

Widow Maker : Fires two projectiles per shot and deals chemical damage with an increased chance to apply Poison. Charged shots deal more damage.

: Fires two projectiles per shot and deals chemical damage with an increased chance to apply Poison. Charged shots deal more damage. Breakthrough: Can penetrate through walls and ricochet multiple times.

We hope you enjoy this Engineer build for Phantom Liberty. We also recommend that you read our guide to building a character with perks, cyberware, and skills similar to David Martinez from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.