Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0: Edgerunners David Martinez Solo build guide

The Phantom Liberty DLC has brought several improvements to Cyberpunk 2077. Some of the most important ones have to do with new vehicles, weapons, and combat, which can now even take place between two moving cars. The game's new system takes character customization to a higher level, even allowing you to replicate builds from the Netflix series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

One of the characters you can play as is David Martinez. He is the protagonist of the series and has a cold personality caused by his childhood traumas. Besides, his life led him to join Maine, a mercenary with questionable morals.

If you want to experience Phantom Liberty through a character similar to David Martinez, here's how.

How to make David Martinez's build from Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

In Phantom Liberty, there is a new skill system (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Before making David's build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, keep in mind that we have only listed the essential aspects, so you are free to manipulate other attributes of the character that match your game style.

Starting attribute distribution stats

Body : 10

: 10 Reflexes : 3

: 3 Technical Ability: 5

Ability: 5 Cool : 5

: 5 Intelligence: 3

Body attribute perks

1) Rookie perks

Main nodes:

Painkiller

Subsidiary nodes

Dorph-head

Comeback Kid

Army of One

2) Pro perks

Main nodes

Wrecking Ball

Subsidiary nodes

Breakthrough

Clapback

Fly Swatter

Kinetic Absorption

3) Phenom perks

Main nodes

Quake

Adrenaline rush

Subsidiary nodes

Aftershock

Epicenter

4) Legend perks

Finisher: savage sling

Pain to gain

David Martinez's skills are focused on the Solo build. Therefore, we prioritized abilities that focus on keeping the health bar high, combined with brute force attacks and increased damage in melee combat.

Reflexes perks

David Martinez's suggested skills for Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

1) Rookie perks

Main nodes

Slippery

Stuntjock

Subsidiary nodes:

Parkour

2) Pro perks

Main nodes

Dash

Subsidiary nodes

Mad Dash

Can’t Touch This

3) Phenom perks

Main nodes

Air Dash

4) Legend perks

Tailwind

The skill tree we chose as part of the Reflexes reinforces the idea of David Martinez with a Solo build. It also combines several elements that make the character faster at dodging enemy attacks and dealing damage. In this way, his skills are enhanced with agility elements.

Technical ability

1) Rookie perks

Main node

Glutton for war

Subsidiary nodes

First aid

Transfusion

2) Pro perks

Main node

All things cyber

Health Freak

Subsidiary nodes

Borrowed Time

Renaissance Punk

Chrome Constitution

Driver Update

Chipware Connoisseur

3) Phenom perks

Main node

License to chrome

Subsidiary nodes

Extended Warranty

Cyborg

Built Different

4) Legend perks

Edgerunner

One of the most important characteristics of David Martinez is his talent for machines. Therefore, it is natural that his technical skills shine the brightest. In addition, he can harness the power of cyberware to improve his stats and gain access to better technological features.

Final attribute point distribution

Here is what the final attribute point distribution will look like:

Body : 20

: 20 Intelligence : 3

: 3 Technical Ability : 20

: 20 Cool : 8

: 8 Reflexes: 20

Relic skills

For your Phantom Liberty build, focus the relic skills on David's talent for technology (Image via CD Projekt Red)

1) Jailbreak:

Unlocks new abilities for Arm cyberwares: Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Projectile Launch System, and Monowire.

You can overcharge the Projectile Launch System by holding the fire button. This launches a burst of five projectiles that cover a larger area.

Attacking with Gorilla Arms now charges them up. When fully charged, a Strong attack would deal massive damage and create a shockwave that staggers nearby enemies. Doing so will send the enemies flying.

Dismembering an enemy or performing a Finisher with Mantis Blades will charge the next Leap Attack. A charged Leap Attack with Mantis Blades has a +30m longer reach and deals massive damage with a wide slash that hits the target and other nearby enemies. Killing enemies this way also dismembers them.

The Monowire now has a dedicated slot for Control quickhacks. To use the installed quickhack, charge the Monowire first. When fully charged, release the attack to deal damage and upload the quickhack without RAM cost.

2) Machine Learning:

Destroying an enemy's Vulnerability grants +10% frequency of new Vulnerabilities appearing and +5% Critical Damage against Vulnerabilities.

The base duration for the effect is 25 seconds. The effect and duration can stack five times, and reaching max stacks doubles the effects.

Edgerunners David Martinez build cyberware requirements

Here are the core cyberware requirements for David Martinez's build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:

Newton Module

Mechatronic Core

Gorilla Arms

Epimorphic Skeleton

Adrenaline Converter

Proxishield

Militech "Apogee" Sandevistan

Kiroshi "Doomsayer" Optics

The Sandevistan system brings your character closer to the experience of playing with David Martinez. In the series, David requests to be implanted with Sandevistan-related cyberware despite his young age. However, he proves that he is strong enough to handle it.

To complete the David Martinez solo build, you can equip him with one of the weapons seen in the show. This is the Militech M-10AF Lexington, which you can find among the items for sale at a vendor in Kabuki.

We hope you enjoy David Martinez's solo build, which is ideal for new gameplay experiences in Phantom Liberty. We also encourage you to read our guide to Rebecca's build in Cyberpunk 2077.