Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0: Edgerunners Rebecca Solo build guide

The Cyberpunk 2077 universe is expanding thanks to the Phantom Liberty update. Characters now have a different skill system, and new vehicles, weapons, and mechanics (like vehicle-to-vehicle combat) have been added. Thanks to these additions, you will be able to customize your character even more by copying other builds, like those from the Edgerunners series.

One of the characters you can use for your build is Rebecca, a very snappy young woman who can be quite unpredictable. Given her character in the show, we can combine the skills available in the game with the Solo build. This will give you a closer experience, as Solo characters are usually mercenaries with a talent for combat and stealth.

How to make Rebecca’s build from Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

The Solo build is the ideal for Rebecca in Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Before making this Rebecca build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, keep in mind that we have only listed the essentials, so you are free to manipulate other attributes of the character as you see fit:

Starting Attribute distribution stats

Body : 10

: 10 Reflexes : 3

: 3 Technical Ability : 4

: 4 Cool : 3

: 3 Intelligence: 5

Body Attribute Perks

1) Rookie perks

Main nodes:

Painkiller

2) Pro Perks

Main nodes

Wrecking Ball

DIE!DIE!DIE!

3) Phenom Perks

Main nodes

Spontaneous obliteration

Adrenaline Rush

Quake

4) Legend Perks

Rip and Tear

Onslaught

Pain to gain

Strength is one of the hallmarks of the Solo build, so it is important to make Rebecca a character with the best attributes in the Physical perks. Use these skills to destroy your enemies and maintain an offensive play style. This will allow you to easily take on the enemies that roam Dogtown.

Reflexes perks

1) Rookie Perks

Main nodes

Slippery

Subsidiary nodes:

Power Slide

Muscle Memory

2) Pro perks

Main nodes

Dash

Subsidiary nodes

Steady Grip

Can’t Touch This

3) Phenom Perks

Main nodes

Air Dash

4) Legend Perks

Tailwind

The reflexes of this Solo build in Phantom Liberty are very important. Along with the attributes given to Rebecca's body, abilities like Tailwind, which allows you to gain stamina every time you make a Dash or Double Jump, have been added. This way, you can stay on the offensive while recovering health.

Technical ability

Technical ability for Rebecca in Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

1) Rookie Perks

Main node

Gearhead

2) Pro perks

Main node

All things cyber

Subsidiary nodes

Driver update

Chipware connaisseur

3) Phenom Perks

Main node

License to chrome

Subsidiary nodes

Extended Warranty

4) Legend Perks

Edgerunner

These technical skills allow your character to use the full potential of Cyberwares. Not only do you have access to a greater variety of these upgrades, but they are also more durable and allow you to play an improved offensive game.

Final Attribute Point distribution

Here is what the final Attribute Point Distribution will look like:

Body : 20

: 20 Intelligence : 9

: 9 Technical Ability : 20

: 20 Cool : 12

: 12 Reflexes: 20

Relic Skills

1) Vulnerability Analytics:

During combat, you can detect vulnerabilities in enemy armor and cyberwares. Hitting them gives 100% Critical Chance, +25% Armor Penetration, and triggers Weakspot damage bonuses.

Dealing damage to a vulnerability causes an explosion that generates a 3m EMP blast.

2) Machine Learning:

Destroying an enemy's Vulnerability grants +10% frequency of new Vulnerabilities appearing and +5% Critical Damage against Vulnerabilities.

The base duration for the effect is 25 seconds. The effect and duration can stack five times, and reaching max stacks doubles the effects.

Edgerunners Rebecca build Cyberware requirements

For Rebecca in Phantom Liberty, you can get the GUTS Shotgun (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Here are the core Cyberware requirements for Rebecca’s build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:

Heal on Kill

Second Heart

Bioconductor

Kerenzikov

Maneuvering System

Miltech Berserk MK.5

The Kerenzikov is one of the best Cyberwares for this build because it allows you to slow down the time it takes to execute an attack. This ability can be very useful for Rebecca as we give her an offensive and very violent approach. In addition, the Bioconductor reduces all cyberware cooldowns by 30 percent, allowing them to be used for longer periods of time.

To complete this build of Rebecca, you will need to use the GUTS Shotgun, which can be found in Memorial Park near the Arasaka Tower Fast Travel Station.