Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Revolver build

Thanks to Phantom Liberty, the Cyberpunk 2077 community has been pushed to be more creative and have an enhanced gameplay experience. New vehicles, mechanics, combat modes, weapons, and characters have been added to the game. Another new aspect of this expansion is the skill tree, which allows you to reset your character without losing any progress in the story.

This allows you to improve V and use builds that focus on almost anything. Here's how to use the Revolver build in the new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC.

How to make the Revolver build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

In Phantom Liberty, you can start your Revolver build using these attributes (Image via CD Projekt Red)

This article only lists the most important elements of the Revolver build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. This means players can customize the others by themselves, depending on the gameplay style.

Starting Attribute distribution stats

Body : 6

: 6 Reflexes : 3

: 3 Technical Ability : 4

: 4 Cool : 3

: 3 Intelligence: 6

Body

1) Pro Perks

Main node

DIE!DIE!DIE!

Wrecking ball

Subsidiary node

Don’t stop me now

Bullet Ballet

Like a feather

2) Phenom Perks

Main node

Quake

Spontaneous obliteration

Subsidiary nodes

Aftershock

Epicenter

3) Legend Perks

Pain to gain

Rip and tear

Finisher: savage sling

Onslaught

For this specific Revolver build, the main focus is on the use of firearms as the core of your skills. In addition, features have been added to strengthen melee combat and boost your health bar for a quick recovery.

Cool perks

Cool Perks are very important in Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

1) Pro perks

Main nodes

Focus

Subsidiary nodes

Head to head

Pull

Rinse and reload

No sweat

Deep breath

2) Phenom Perks

Main nodes

Dead eye

Subsidiary nodes

Quick draw

Long shot

California reaper

High noon

3) Legend Perks

Nerves of tungsten-steel

Run N’ Gun

Cool Perks that further enhance the effects of firearms have been used. These perks have been combined with other skills, such as improving your aim or making your character faster while using a revolver.

Reflexes perks

1) Pro Perks

Main Node

Ready, rested, reloaded

Subsidiary nodes

Muscle memory

Power slide

Parkour

Multitasker

2) Phenom perks

Main nodes

Sharpshooter

Subsidiary nodes

Gundancer

Practice makes perfect

Spray and pray

Shoot to chill

3) Legend Perks

Salt in the wound

Machine fun

For the Reflexes skill tree in Phantom Liberty, both the character's speed and aim have been improved. Perks also allow for an increase in the chances of critical damage with your weapons.

Final Attribute Point distribution

Here is what the final Attribute Point Distribution will look like:

Body : 20

: 20 Intelligence : 18

: 18 Technical Ability : 3

: 3 Cool : 20

: 20 Reflexes: 20

Relic Skills

These Relic skills in Phantom Liberty will improve your Revolver Build (Image via CD Projekt Red)

1) Emergency cloaking:

Enemies will lose track of you if you activate Optical Camo during combat, giving players a chance to exit combat. Players must have Optical Camo equipped to their Combat Gadget quickslot to access this skill.

2) Sensoring protocol

Detection by an enemy will temporarily slow down while crouching. Players must Dodge or Dash out of the enemy's view to exit combat. This skill has a cooldown time of 120 seconds.

3) Vulnerability analytics

Players can detect vulnerabilities in enemy armor and cyberwares during combat. Hitting them gives 100% Critical Chance, +25% Armor Penetration, and triggers Weakspot damage bonuses. Dealing damage to a vulnerability further causes an explosion, generating a 3m EMP blast.

Engineer build Cyberware requirements

Here are the core Cyberware requirements for the Engineer build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:

Militech "Apogee" Sandevistan

Kiroshi "The Oracle" Optics

Ballistic Coprocessor

Shock Absorber

Blood Pump

Reinforced Tendons

Mechatronic Core

This weapon is recommended to complete the Revolver build:

Overture: A .42 caliber, six-shot, semi-automatic, double-action, Power-class Malorian revolver known for its reliability, weight, and firepower. Recently, this weapon has not been doing so well when compared to other similar revolvers in the market. However, the Overture remains iconic and is a high-quality weapon available in Night City.

Enjoy your Revolver build for Phantom Liberty!

Players are also recommended to use the Sandevistan build guide to create and customize characters to suit their individual needs in Cyberpunk 2077.