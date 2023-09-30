Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Revolver build

Thanks to Phantom Liberty, the Cyberpunk 2077 community has been pushed to be more creative and have an enhanced gameplay experience. New vehicles, mechanics, combat modes, weapons, and characters have been added to the game. Another new aspect of this expansion is the skill tree, which allows you to reset your character without losing any progress in the story.
This allows you to improve V and use builds that focus on almost anything. Here's how to use the Revolver build in the new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC.
How to make the Revolver build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0
This article only lists the most important elements of the Revolver build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. This means players can customize the others by themselves, depending on the gameplay style.
Starting Attribute distribution stats
- Body: 6
- Reflexes: 3
- Technical Ability: 4
- Cool: 3
- Intelligence: 6
Body
1) Pro Perks
Main node
- DIE!DIE!DIE!
- Wrecking ball
Subsidiary node
- Don’t stop me now
- Bullet Ballet
- Like a feather
2) Phenom Perks
Main node
- Quake
- Spontaneous obliteration
Subsidiary nodes
- Aftershock
- Epicenter
3) Legend Perks
- Pain to gain
- Rip and tear
- Finisher: savage sling
- Onslaught
For this specific Revolver build, the main focus is on the use of firearms as the core of your skills. In addition, features have been added to strengthen melee combat and boost your health bar for a quick recovery.
Cool perks
1) Pro perks
Main nodes
- Focus
Subsidiary nodes
- Head to head
- Pull
- Rinse and reload
- No sweat
- Deep breath
2) Phenom Perks
Main nodes
- Dead eye
Subsidiary nodes
- Quick draw
- Long shot
- California reaper
- High noon
3) Legend Perks
- Nerves of tungsten-steel
- Run N’ Gun
Cool Perks that further enhance the effects of firearms have been used. These perks have been combined with other skills, such as improving your aim or making your character faster while using a revolver.
Reflexes perks
1) Pro Perks
Main Node
- Ready, rested, reloaded
Subsidiary nodes
- Muscle memory
- Power slide
- Parkour
- Multitasker
2) Phenom perks
Main nodes
- Sharpshooter
Subsidiary nodes
- Gundancer
- Practice makes perfect
- Spray and pray
- Shoot to chill
3) Legend Perks
- Salt in the wound
- Machine fun
For the Reflexes skill tree in Phantom Liberty, both the character's speed and aim have been improved. Perks also allow for an increase in the chances of critical damage with your weapons.
Final Attribute Point distribution
Here is what the final Attribute Point Distribution will look like:
- Body: 20
- Intelligence: 18
- Technical Ability: 3
- Cool: 20
- Reflexes: 20
Relic Skills
1) Emergency cloaking:
- Enemies will lose track of you if you activate Optical Camo during combat, giving players a chance to exit combat. Players must have Optical Camo equipped to their Combat Gadget quickslot to access this skill.
2) Sensoring protocol
- Detection by an enemy will temporarily slow down while crouching. Players must Dodge or Dash out of the enemy's view to exit combat. This skill has a cooldown time of 120 seconds.
3) Vulnerability analytics
- Players can detect vulnerabilities in enemy armor and cyberwares during combat. Hitting them gives 100% Critical Chance, +25% Armor Penetration, and triggers Weakspot damage bonuses. Dealing damage to a vulnerability further causes an explosion, generating a 3m EMP blast.
Engineer build Cyberware requirements
Here are the core Cyberware requirements for the Engineer build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:
- Militech "Apogee" Sandevistan
- Kiroshi "The Oracle" Optics
- Ballistic Coprocessor
- Shock Absorber
- Blood Pump
- Reinforced Tendons
- Mechatronic Core
This weapon is recommended to complete the Revolver build:
- Overture: A .42 caliber, six-shot, semi-automatic, double-action, Power-class Malorian revolver known for its reliability, weight, and firepower. Recently, this weapon has not been doing so well when compared to other similar revolvers in the market. However, the Overture remains iconic and is a high-quality weapon available in Night City.
Enjoy your Revolver build for Phantom Liberty!
Players are also recommended to use the Sandevistan build guide to create and customize characters to suit their individual needs in Cyberpunk 2077.