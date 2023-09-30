Esports & Gaming

Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Revolver build

By Ernesto Alejandro Guerra Valdés
Modified Sep 30, 2023 22:23 GMT
Revolver build
With the new features in Phantom Liberty you can create some awesome builds (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Thanks to Phantom Liberty, the Cyberpunk 2077 community has been pushed to be more creative and have an enhanced gameplay experience. New vehicles, mechanics, combat modes, weapons, and characters have been added to the game. Another new aspect of this expansion is the skill tree, which allows you to reset your character without losing any progress in the story.

This allows you to improve V and use builds that focus on almost anything. Here's how to use the Revolver build in the new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC.

How to make the Revolver build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

In Phantom Liberty, you can start your Revolver build using these attributes (Image via CD Projekt Red)
This article only lists the most important elements of the Revolver build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. This means players can customize the others by themselves, depending on the gameplay style.

Starting Attribute distribution stats

  • Body: 6
  • Reflexes: 3
  • Technical Ability: 4
  • Cool: 3
  • Intelligence: 6

Body

1) Pro Perks

Main node

  • DIE!DIE!DIE!
  • Wrecking ball

Subsidiary node

  • Don’t stop me now
  • Bullet Ballet
  • Like a feather

2) Phenom Perks

Main node

  • Quake
  • Spontaneous obliteration

Subsidiary nodes

  • Aftershock
  • Epicenter

3) Legend Perks

  • Pain to gain
  • Rip and tear
  • Finisher: savage sling
  • Onslaught

For this specific Revolver build, the main focus is on the use of firearms as the core of your skills. In addition, features have been added to strengthen melee combat and boost your health bar for a quick recovery.

Cool perks

Cool Perks are very important in Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)
1) Pro perks

Main nodes

  • Focus

Subsidiary nodes

  • Head to head
  • Pull
  • Rinse and reload
  • No sweat
  • Deep breath

2) Phenom Perks

Main nodes

  • Dead eye

Subsidiary nodes

  • Quick draw
  • Long shot
  • California reaper
  • High noon

3) Legend Perks

  • Nerves of tungsten-steel
  • Run N’ Gun

Cool Perks that further enhance the effects of firearms have been used. These perks have been combined with other skills, such as improving your aim or making your character faster while using a revolver.

Reflexes perks

1) Pro Perks

Main Node

  • Ready, rested, reloaded

Subsidiary nodes

  • Muscle memory
  • Power slide
  • Parkour
  • Multitasker

2) Phenom perks

Main nodes

  • Sharpshooter

Subsidiary nodes

  • Gundancer
  • Practice makes perfect
  • Spray and pray
  • Shoot to chill

3) Legend Perks

  • Salt in the wound
  • Machine fun

For the Reflexes skill tree in Phantom Liberty, both the character's speed and aim have been improved. Perks also allow for an increase in the chances of critical damage with your weapons.

Final Attribute Point distribution

Here is what the final Attribute Point Distribution will look like:

  • Body: 20
  • Intelligence: 18
  • Technical Ability: 3
  • Cool: 20
  • Reflexes: 20

Relic Skills

These Relic skills in Phantom Liberty will improve your Revolver Build (Image via CD Projekt Red)
1) Emergency cloaking:

  • Enemies will lose track of you if you activate Optical Camo during combat, giving players a chance to exit combat. Players must have Optical Camo equipped to their Combat Gadget quickslot to access this skill.

2) Sensoring protocol

  • Detection by an enemy will temporarily slow down while crouching. Players must Dodge or Dash out of the enemy's view to exit combat. This skill has a cooldown time of 120 seconds.

3) Vulnerability analytics

  • Players can detect vulnerabilities in enemy armor and cyberwares during combat. Hitting them gives 100% Critical Chance, +25% Armor Penetration, and triggers Weakspot damage bonuses. Dealing damage to a vulnerability further causes an explosion, generating a 3m EMP blast.

Engineer build Cyberware requirements

Here are the core Cyberware requirements for the Engineer build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:

  • Militech "Apogee" Sandevistan
  • Kiroshi "The Oracle" Optics
  • Ballistic Coprocessor
  • Shock Absorber
  • Blood Pump
  • Reinforced Tendons
  • Mechatronic Core

This weapon is recommended to complete the Revolver build:

  • Overture: A .42 caliber, six-shot, semi-automatic, double-action, Power-class Malorian revolver known for its reliability, weight, and firepower. Recently, this weapon has not been doing so well when compared to other similar revolvers in the market. However, the Overture remains iconic and is a high-quality weapon available in Night City.

Enjoy your Revolver build for Phantom Liberty!

Players are also recommended to use the Sandevistan build guide to create and customize characters to suit their individual needs in Cyberpunk 2077.

