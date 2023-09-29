Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Sandevistan build

Phantom Liberty introduces several features that change many aspects of Cyberpunk 2077's gameplay. Among the most significant are the new mechanics and the revamped skill tree. With these additions, it is now possible to reset your character's attributes without losing any progress and use some new builds, strengthened by the game's maximum level increase.
One of the most popular technologies in Phantom Liberty, however, has undergone some minor changes that affect its power. We are referring to the Sandevistan, which allowed V's perception of time to slow down. If these artifacts are essential to your play style and you want to know how to create the best build focused on their use, we have prepared a guide that can help you.
Here is the best Sandevistan build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer
How to make the most efficient Sandevistan build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0
This Sandevistan build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 focuses on speed and the use of cyberwares. The Technical and Reflex perks have also been increased. You can choose the rest of the skills according to your preferences.
Starting attribute distribution stats
- Body: 4
- Reflexes: 15
- Technical Ability: 3
- Cool: 5
- Intelligence: 8
Technical ability
1) Rookie perks
Main node
- Glutton for war
2) Pro perks
Main node
- All things cyber
- Health freak
Subsidiary nodes
- Renaissance Punk
- Chrome Constitution
- Driver Update
- Chipware Connoisseur
- Lucky day
3) Phenom perks
Main node
- License to chrome
- Pyromania
Subsidiary nodes
- Extended Warranty
- Cyborg
- Built Different
- Ambidextrous
- Lightning storm
- Shock value
4) Legend perks
- Edgerunner
- Ticking the bomb
To take full advantage of Sandevistan, we have created a character with a strong technological base. Their attributes are focused on taking advantage of cyberware and staying on top of the latest technological advancements.
Reflexes perks
1) Rookie perks
Main Node
- Slippery
Subsidiary nodes
- Muscle memory
- Multitasker
2) Pro perks
Main nodes
- Dash
- Lead and steel
Subsidiary nodes
- Can’t touch this
- Steady grip
- Mad dash
- Mean streak
3) Phenom perks
Main nodes
- Air Dash
- Finisher: Blade Runner
Subsidiary nodes
- Flash of steel
4) Legend perks
- Slaughter House
- Tailwind
For the skill tree in Reflexes, we enhanced the effects of the Sandevistan with attributes related to being faster, as well as others that can improve weapon handling and the ability to perform multiple actions at once.
Final attribute point distribution
Here is what the final attribute point distribution will look like:
- Body: 4
- Intelligence: 3
- Technical Ability: 20
- Cool: 3
- Reflexes: 20
Relic skills
1) Jailbreak:
- Unlocks new abilities for Arm cyberware: Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Projectile Launch System, and Monowire.
- You can overcharge the Projectile Launch System by holding the fire button. This launches a burst of five projectiles that cover a larger area.
- Attacking with Gorilla Arms now charges them up. When fully charged, a Strong attack would deal massive damage and create a shockwave that staggers nearby enemies. Doing so will send the enemies flying.
- Dismembering an enemy or performing a Finisher with Mantis Blades will charge the next Leap Attack. A charged Leap Attack with Mantis Blades has +30m longer reach and deals massive damage with a wide slash that hits the target and other nearby enemies. Killing enemies this way also dismembers them.
- The Monowire now has a dedicated slot for Control quickhacks. To use the installed quickhack, charge the Monowire first. When fully charged, release the attack to deal damage and upload the quickhack without RAM cost.
2) Machine Learning:
- Destroying an enemy's Vulnerability grants +10% frequency of new Vulnerabilities appearing and +5% Critical Damage against Vulnerabilities.
- The base duration for the effect is 25 seconds. The effect and duration can stack five times, and reaching max stacks doubles the effects.
Engineer build cyberware requirements
Here are the core cyberware requirements for the Engineer build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:
- Militech "Apogee" Sandevistan
- Thermal Mantis Blades
- Kiroshi "Clairvoyant" Optics
- Shock Absorber
- Heal on Kill
- Subdermal Armor
To complete the engineer build, we recommend weapons that enhance the chosen skills:
- Widow Maker: Fires two projectiles per shot and deals chemical damage with an increased chance to apply Poison. Charged shots deal more damage.
- Jinchu-Maru: The last hit in a combo guarantees critical damage. While Optical Camo is active, all hits are critical and allow you to leap toward your target. Increases damage against Elite enemies.
We hope you enjoy this Sandevista build for Phantom Liberty. We also recommend reading our guide to building a character with perks, cyberware, and skills similar to Maine from Cyberpunk Edgerunners.