Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Sandevistan build

By Ernesto Alejandro Guerra Valdés
Modified Sep 29, 2023 00:55 GMT
Sandevistan Phantom Liberty
Sandevistan technology helps you to slow time

Phantom Liberty introduces several features that change many aspects of Cyberpunk 2077's gameplay. Among the most significant are the new mechanics and the revamped skill tree. With these additions, it is now possible to reset your character's attributes without losing any progress and use some new builds, strengthened by the game's maximum level increase.

One of the most popular technologies in Phantom Liberty, however, has undergone some minor changes that affect its power. We are referring to the Sandevistan, which allowed V's perception of time to slow down. If these artifacts are essential to your play style and you want to know how to create the best build focused on their use, we have prepared a guide that can help you.

Here is the best Sandevistan build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.

How to make the most efficient Sandevistan build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

This Sandevistan build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 focuses on speed and the use of cyberwares. The Technical and Reflex perks have also been increased. You can choose the rest of the skills according to your preferences.

Starting attribute distribution stats

  • Body: 4
  • Reflexes: 15
  • Technical Ability: 3
  • Cool: 5
  • Intelligence: 8

Technical ability

1) Rookie perks

Main node

  • Glutton for war

2) Pro perks

Main node

  • All things cyber
  • Health freak

Subsidiary nodes

  • Renaissance Punk
  • Chrome Constitution
  • Driver Update
  • Chipware Connoisseur
  • Lucky day

3) Phenom perks

Main node

  • License to chrome
  • Pyromania

Subsidiary nodes

  • Extended Warranty
  • Cyborg
  • Built Different
  • Ambidextrous
  • Lightning storm
  • Shock value

4) Legend perks

  • Edgerunner
  • Ticking the bomb

To take full advantage of Sandevistan, we have created a character with a strong technological base. Their attributes are focused on taking advantage of cyberware and staying on top of the latest technological advancements.

Reflexes perks

1) Rookie perks

Main Node

  • Slippery

Subsidiary nodes

  • Muscle memory
  • Multitasker

2) Pro perks

Main nodes

  • Dash
  • Lead and steel

Subsidiary nodes

  • Can’t touch this
  • Steady grip
  • Mad dash
  • Mean streak

3) Phenom perks

Main nodes

  • Air Dash
  • Finisher: Blade Runner

Subsidiary nodes

  • Flash of steel

4) Legend perks

  • Slaughter House
  • Tailwind

For the skill tree in Reflexes, we enhanced the effects of the Sandevistan with attributes related to being faster, as well as others that can improve weapon handling and the ability to perform multiple actions at once.

Final attribute point distribution

Here is what the final attribute point distribution will look like:

  • Body: 4
  • Intelligence: 3
  • Technical Ability: 20
  • Cool: 3
  • Reflexes: 20

Relic skills

1) Jailbreak:

  • Unlocks new abilities for Arm cyberware: Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Projectile Launch System, and Monowire.
  • You can overcharge the Projectile Launch System by holding the fire button. This launches a burst of five projectiles that cover a larger area.
  • Attacking with Gorilla Arms now charges them up. When fully charged, a Strong attack would deal massive damage and create a shockwave that staggers nearby enemies. Doing so will send the enemies flying.
  • Dismembering an enemy or performing a Finisher with Mantis Blades will charge the next Leap Attack. A charged Leap Attack with Mantis Blades has +30m longer reach and deals massive damage with a wide slash that hits the target and other nearby enemies. Killing enemies this way also dismembers them.
  • The Monowire now has a dedicated slot for Control quickhacks. To use the installed quickhack, charge the Monowire first. When fully charged, release the attack to deal damage and upload the quickhack without RAM cost.

2) Machine Learning:

  • Destroying an enemy's Vulnerability grants +10% frequency of new Vulnerabilities appearing and +5% Critical Damage against Vulnerabilities.
  • The base duration for the effect is 25 seconds. The effect and duration can stack five times, and reaching max stacks doubles the effects.

Engineer build cyberware requirements

Here are the core cyberware requirements for the Engineer build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:

  • Militech "Apogee" Sandevistan
  • Thermal Mantis Blades
  • Kiroshi "Clairvoyant" Optics
  • Shock Absorber
  • Heal on Kill
  • Subdermal Armor

To complete the engineer build, we recommend weapons that enhance the chosen skills:

  • Widow Maker: Fires two projectiles per shot and deals chemical damage with an increased chance to apply Poison. Charged shots deal more damage.
  • Jinchu-Maru: The last hit in a combo guarantees critical damage. While Optical Camo is active, all hits are critical and allow you to leap toward your target. Increases damage against Elite enemies.

We hope you enjoy this Sandevista build for Phantom Liberty. We also recommend reading our guide to building a character with perks, cyberware, and skills similar to Maine from Cyberpunk Edgerunners.

