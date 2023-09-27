Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0: Edgerunners Maine Solo build guide

Thanks to Phantom Liberty, Cyberpunk 2077 has plenty of new content, including an improved skill tree, new characters, and additional mechanics. Among these features is the ability to reset your character's skills. In addition to resetting your progress, you can give your character some of the personalities and abilities from the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners series.

The Netflix series follows the adventures of a number of characters from the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. Among them, one of the strongest characters is Maine, a man who has no qualms about doing whatever it takes to achieve his goals.

If you are interested in having a gaming experience with this character, we will give you the keys to create his Solo build, which is based on brute force and technology.

How to make Maine's Solo build from Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Maine's Solo build in Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Here is how to make Maine's build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:

Starting attribute distribution stats

Body : 10

: 10 Reflexes : 5

: 5 Technical Ability: 5

Ability: 5 Cool : 5

: 5 Intelligence: 3

Body attribute perks

1) Rookie perks

Main nodes:

Painkiller

2) Pro perks

Main nodes

DIE! DIE! DIE!

3) Phenom perks

Main nodes

Spontaneous Obliteration

Adrenaline Rush

Subsidiary nodes

Skullcracker

Unstoppable force

﻿4) Legend perks

Rip and tear

Onslaught

Pain to gain

Maine's skills here focus on melee combat against enemies. They also prioritize fast healing and increased damage in combat. Additionally, this build has a few abilities to make the character's weapons more effective.

Reflexes perks

Suggested skills for Maine's build in Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

1) Rookie perks

Main nodes

Slippery

2) Pro perks

Main nodes

Dash

Ready, rested, reloaded

3) Phenom perks

Main nodes

Air Dash

Sharpshooter

Subsidiary nodes

Gundancer

4) Legend perks

Salt in the wound

Tailwind

For the Reflexes skill tree, this build focuses on weapon power. Maine is a good shooter, so increasing the accuracy and damage of his rifles and pistols is the way to go. These skills were combined with agility to execute faster attacks and recover health.

Technical ability

1) Pro perks

Main node

All things cyber

Subsidiary nodes

Renaissance Punk

Chrome Constitution

Driver Update

Chipware Connoisseur

2) Phenom perks

Main node

License to chrome

Subsidiary nodes

Extended Warranty

Cyborg

Built Different

3) Legend perks

Edgerunner

According to the original plot of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Maine's fanaticism for cyberwar led him to a tragic end. Therefore, it is important to preserve all of the character's technological abilities in Phantom Liberty.

Final attribute point distribution

Here is what the final attribute point distribution will look like:

Body : 20

: 20 Intelligence : 6

: 6 Technical Ability : 20

: 20 Cool : 15

: 15 Reflexes: 20

Relic skills

These relics are the best for Maine's build (Image via CD Projekt Red)

1) Jailbreak:

Unlocks new abilities for Arm cyberwares: Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Projectile Launch System, and Monowire.

You can overcharge the Projectile Launch System by holding the fire button. This launches a burst of five projectiles that cover a larger area.

Attacking with Gorilla Arms now charges them up. When fully charges, a Strong attack would deal massive damage a creates a shockwave that staggers nearby enemies. Doing so will send the enemies flying.

Dismembering an enemy or performing a Finisher with Mantis Blades will charge the next Leap Attack. A charged Leap Attack with Mantis Blades have +30m longer reach and deals massive damage with a wide slash that hits the target and other nearby enemies. Killing enemies this way also dismembers them.

The Monowire now has a dedicated slot for Control quickhacks. To use the installed quickhack, charge the Monowire first. When fully charges, release the attack to deal damage and upload the quickhack without RAM cost.

2) Machine Learning:

Destroying an enemy's Vulnerability grants +10% frequency of new Vulnerabilities appearing and +5% Critical Damage against Vulnerabilities.

Base duration for the effect is 25 seconds. The effect and duration can stack five times, and reaching max stacks doubles the effects.

Edgerunners Maine build cyberware requirements

Here are the core cyberware requirements for Maine’s build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:

Gorilla Arms

Projectile Launch System

Berserk OS

Heal on Kill

Blood Pump

Cataresist

Subdermal Armor

Bionic Joints

To complete Maine's build in Phantom Liberty, you just need to collect some of his weapons. In the show, fans discovered a few options, like the Crusher, the Ba Xing Chong, and the Militech M-10AF Lexington.

We hope you enjoy your Maine-inspired character in Phantom Liberty. We also recommend that you read our guide on how to choose a build based on David Martinez, another character from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.