Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Sniper build

With the release of update 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty DLC, Cyberpunk 2077 is shaping up to be one of the best RPGs on the market. CD Projekt Red has done a great job of fixing the plethora of technical issues that plagued the game over the past couple of years. These fixes have made it one of the most fun titles to experience today.

As an RPG, one of the best aspects of Cyberpunk 2077 is the ability to build a character in the game. The reworked perks and cyberware system have made building a character more fun. One of the most interesting builds that players can go for is a Sniper build.

This guide is for those who want to mold V into a stone-cold long-range killer.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Creating a Sniper build in Cyberpunk 2077

A sniper build is at its most efficient when it is centered on the idea of quietly taking out enemies. This is because it is easy to get surrounded and overwhelmed due to a sniper rifle's low rate of fire. Some missions will also force V into tight spots wherein sniping is not the most viable approach. However, this build will also address these issues.

Starting Attribute distribution

Body: 3

3 Intelligence: 3

3 Technical Ability: 6

6 Cool: 4

4 Reflexes: 6

Perks to use

Perks are essential in creating a build in Cyberpunk 2077. To fully maximize the one-shot lethality of a sniper rifle, the perks that increase headshot damage and weak spot damage should be prioritized. Here are the perks that should be considered when building a sniper in the game:

Focus: The first level of this perk will increase headshot damage and weak spot damage by 10%. Upon reaching level 2, V will have access to focus mode when aiming at full Stamina. When it is active, shooting costs 0 stamina.

The first level of this perk will increase headshot damage and weak spot damage by 10%. Upon reaching level 2, V will have access to focus mode when aiming at full Stamina. When it is active, shooting costs 0 stamina. Deadeye: At level 1, this perk will provide a significant +10% increase to headshot and weak spot damage. Level 2 reduces the stamina cost for shooting by -25%, and at level 3, it unlocks Deadeye mode. When deadeye is active, both headshot and weak spot damage increases by +20%.

At level 1, this perk will provide a significant +10% increase to headshot and weak spot damage. Level 2 reduces the stamina cost for shooting by -25%, and at level 3, it unlocks Deadeye mode. When deadeye is active, both headshot and weak spot damage increases by +20%. Head to Head: When Focus is active, neutralizing an enemy with a ranged attack resets its duration.

When Focus is active, neutralizing an enemy with a ranged attack resets its duration. Long Shot: When Deadeye is active. your shots always deal full damage regardless of distance.

When Deadeye is active. your shots always deal full damage regardless of distance. Nerves of Tungsten-Steel: When Deadeye is active, it guarantees Crit Hits for headshots and weak spots. Additionally, this perk increases the damage dealt when the player is further from the target to a maximum of 25%.

When Deadeye is active, it guarantees Crit Hits for headshots and weak spots. Additionally, this perk increases the damage dealt when the player is further from the target to a maximum of 25%. Deep Breath: Time slows by 25% when Focus is active.

Time slows by 25% when Focus is active. California Reaper: +30% stamina after neutralizing an enemy with a ranged attack via headshot or weak spot.

+30% stamina after neutralizing an enemy with a ranged attack via headshot or weak spot. Rinse and Reload: +10 reload speed for your next reload after neutralizing an enemy while aiming.

Cyberware and mods for a sniper build in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberware is also important when creating a character in Cyberpunk 2077, so make sure to stop by a Ripperdoc when possible to have some installed. Players should just make sure that V has enough Eddies to spend.

Here are the best cyberware for this build:

Kiroshi Optics with trajectory analysis mod and weak spot detection mod

Dynalar Sandevistan

Shock Absorber (Hands)

Lynx Paws (Legs)

Rangeguard

Skeletal implants that improve armor

It should be noted that this build excels at dealing massive burst damage, especially when V remains undetected. Should enemies discover V, he will not have as good of a defense as other Cyberpunk 2077 builds. This is why he should move quickly and always have a reliable Submachine Gun at the ready.

Players should stay hidden for as long as possible and make sure to use ping to find all enemies before engaging. They can then pick a solid sniping position and choose a couple of backup spots that V can fall back to.

