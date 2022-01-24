Who is the best Defense Cookie for new Cookie Run: Kingdom players?

Cookie Run: Kingdom gameplay is meticulously structured to guarantee that every team has the correct balance of different Cookies, with each Cookie's position being equally vital in the team's performance output.

When new players reach a particular level, their lack of resources prevents them from unlocking or investing in several cookies, and they face levels that are too difficult for the "starter squad" to tackle (read more about what the starter squad is here).

This article will discuss the best Defense Cookie for Cookie Run: Kingdom beginners to ensure they make the correct investments.

Best Defense Cookie for Cookie Run: Kingdom Beginners

Currently, there are 9 Defense Cookies playable in Cookie Run: Kingdom, one of whom is Ancient and 5 of whom are Epic which means new players cannot get them. This leaves us with Strawberry Cookie (Common), Knight Cookie (Rare), and Avocado Cookie (Rare).

All three of these are easily available for any beginner at the Gacha. Strawberry Cookie is part of the "starter squad" of cookies which are given to players for free. Her subpar damage rating and very low survivability makes her quite unusable for the Defense role shortly after the first few levels.

Knight Cookie has a considerable DMG rating and decent cooldown, but his main disadvantage is the difficulty players face while upgrading him along with his bad pairing with most other Cookies. His Taunt buff can often be a nerf for several cookies since it reduces their ATK SPD.

This leaves Avocado Cookie with the title of the best Defense Cookie for new Cookie Run: Kingdom players.

Avocado Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

The Cookie's in-game description reads:

"Gather some avocados (the more, the better!) ripened under the hot sun (the more ripe, the better!), then mash, mash, MASH! That's how you can make a heathy and nutritious Avocado Cookie! But you know what terribly lacked nutrients growing up? Her sense of humor! And you will soon know why. Avocado Cookie is a famous master smith. She spends days and nights at the smithy making this and that. It is said that Avocado Cookie can create just about anything! Except for a decent joke, ahem."

Avocado Cookie is an alternate-dimensional version of Cookie Run's Half Avocado Cookie. Her tank-like presence at the Front, as one of the best Rare Cookies , is ideal for players who have just begun dealing with harder matchups and tougher levels.

Statistics of Avocado Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Avocado Cookie's "Battle Smithing" involves her smashing the ground with her sledgehammer several times, dealing AoE damage to all enemies in the blast radius and causing a knockback effect. This Defense Cookie also buffs up the Cookie with the highest ATK power.

12-second cooldown (can be improved)

+30% Attack Power to cookie with highest Attack Power

AoE Damage: 55% (increases by 5.6% with every level upgrade)

Avocado Cookie's great defensive qualities, combined with her excellent pairing with other Front Cookies like GingerBrave, make her the finest Defense Cookie for Cookie Run: Kingdom beginners.

A full Solid Almond topping or a Searing Raspberry combo with the former can increase her capacity to deliver damage while protecting the squad.

