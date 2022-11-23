Best Dendro teams for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact: Aggravate and Hyperbloom comps

The addition of Dendro elements in Genshin Impact greatly improves Electro character usability and widens the team lineup possibilities. When Dendro and Electro meet an enemy, they will enter Quicken state. Further Electro damage on the said enemy will trigger Aggravate, granting the attack damage bonus.

The Hyperbloom reaction is also not far behind, as Dendro Core inflicted with Electro will turn into a Sprawling Shot that homes in on an enemy, dealing increased AoE Dendro damage.

This article will include the best characters to be deployed in Yae Miko's Aggravate and Hyperbloom team composition in Genshin Impact.

Yae Miko Aggravate teams in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko is an Electro unit in Genshin Impact that can deal damage even when off-field with the help of Sesshou Sakura. However, she is also often utilized as the main DPS by the community. With the help of the Aggravate team, she can further increase the damage.

Before anything else, Travelers need to know that Yae Miko is quite selfish and needs lots of Elemental Particles to fill her Burst bar. That is why another Electro unit is needed for most of her team composition.

First Slot - Electro Character

Kujou Sara will be the second Electro character to provide more energy, activate Electro resonance, and also act as a buffer for Yae Miko. Kujou Sara is the perfect package for any Electro DPS, especially if she has C6.

As a second option, players can go with Fischl as she can also help provide support with the right artifacts and weapons. If they want to step up a bit and add a 5-star character, Raiden Shogun is definitely the best choice as she can also be utilized as another DPS.

Second Slot - Dendro Character

The second slot obviously belongs to a Dendro character and cannot be replaced with any other element. Currently, there are three units that have the capability of off-field support.

Genshin Impact players can choose any one of the characters in the image above as Yae Miko's Dendro applicant. The best choice is undeniably Nahida, followed by Collei and DMC.

Third Slot - Anemo Character

The third and final slot can be filled with an Anemo character with Crowd Control ability. Equip them with Viridescent Venerer artifacts to reduce enemies' elemental resistance so Yae Miko can deal even more damage. The best unit for this role here is either Kazuha or Sucrose.

However, Genshin Impact players can also use Jean if they're not confident with their evading ability so the Anemo character can heal the team with Elemental Burst.

Yae Miko Hyperbloom teams in Genshin Impact

Hyperbloom requires three elements in the team to make it work: Electro, Dendro, and Hydro. For Yae Miko, she will be the Electro unit for the Hyperbloom team. At the moment, players only need to find suitable characters for Dendro and Hydro slots.

First Slot - Hydro Character

Since the explosion of Dendro Blooms will affect both enemies and allies, it is best to deploy a healer. Thus, Kokomi is the ultimate character to be included in any Genshin Impact Bloom or Hyperbloom team. Not only can she apply Hydro off-field thanks to her Bake-Kurage, but it can also heal the active character.

If Travelers don't have her, they can opt for the second-best choice- Xingqiu. His Elemental Skill can provide DMG Reduction and also minor healing when the Rain Sword shatters or expires.

Second Slot - Dendro Character

The next character is from the Dendro element. Similar to the Aggravate team, players can choose any one of the Dendro units above to be included in Yae Miko's Hyperbloom team.

Third Slot - Flex

The last character in the team can be of any element, preferably from Anemo, Dendro, or Electro. With Anemo, players can gather enemies while also spreading elements using Swirl. Dendro character, on the other hand, can help proc even more Dendro Bloom for Yae Miko.

The last recommended element is Electro, which will help activate Electro Resonance and provide Elemental Particles. If Genshin Impact players want to use other elements than those mentioned above, they can try bringing Zhongli. The latter's shield is more than enough to protect the active character from Dendro Bloom's explosion and enemies' attacks.

The Aggravate and Hyperbloom teams are one of the few team compositions that suit Yae Miko in Genshin Impact. As an all-around unit other than healing, she is suitable in many lineups with her unique Elemental Skill and Burst.

