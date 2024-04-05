5 best detective games to try out in 2024

Step into the shoes of a detective, and immerse yourself in an adventure full of mystery and puzzle-solving with our selection of some of the best detective games around. From unique episodic adventures to classic point-and-click puzzle-solving games, each title presented on this list features a unique challenge.

Detective games are often slow-paced, and most of the time, they involve solving intricate puzzles and choosing the correct option. They only appeal to a certain section of gamers who always like to keep their thinking hats on, If you're one of them, this article is for you.

5 best detective games that will awaken the inner Sherlock in you

1) Disco Elysium

A detective game with beautiful comic-like art (Image via ZA/UM)

Character development is a key element in any RPG and Disco Elysium takes it a notch further. Primarily a tabletop RPG, this title lets you invest earned points on certain skills that enhance character development. These earned skills will assist your character Harrier Du Bois solve a murder case in a rotten city.

Disco Elysium is a breath of fresh air in an era of RPGs that mainly focuses on epic battles with monsters and creating that perfect fighter. However, the most noteworthy aspect of the title is the various dialogues full of wit that will keep you engaged more than any TV series or movie.

2) Her Story

A unique detective game where you get to compile a series of video evidence (Image credits Sam Barlow)

If you are looking for a simple and easy-to-play scroller with non-linear storytelling, Her Story is the detective game you should opt for. In this game, your job is to watch a series of 270 video clips of a policeman talking to a woman and put them in the correct chronological order to make sense of a crime.

This is an interesting indie game that gives you a real perspective of what it feels like to solve a crime mystery. What appears to be a dull task initially will surely get you engaged once you try the game. Her Story will surely make you obsessed with finding the truth.

3) L.A. Noire

Rockstar Games’ very own detective and crime thriller (Image via Rockstar Games)

L.A. Noire takes you into the streets of 1940s Los Angeles wherein you get to step into the shoes of Cole Phelps, a patrolman turned detective. With the ultimate dream to climb up the police ranks, Phelps gets involved most of his time investigating crime scenes and interrogating witnesses.

The success of these interrogations in L.A. Noire purely depends on your investigation skills and the quantity and quality of clues you can gather on the streets of LA. True to noir, this investigative crime drama unfolds in an interactive fashion. and credit must be given to Rockstar Games for paying meticulous details to character building in this detective game.

Expect plenty of unexpected twists and turns in the plot of L.A. Noire. From a thrilling shootout in a Hollywood Studio to an iconic car chase in a flood-induced basin, L.A. Noire has plenty of excitement to offer.

4) The Wolf Among Us

A graphically stunning title to try out (Image via GrimArts/YouTube)

The Wolf Among Us takes you into a crime-infested dead society in a hidden part of New York called Fabletown. You take on the role of a Sheriff named Bigby Wolf who faces a gruesome time filled with murder, violence, and corruption in the ultimate pursuit of justice and helping out a lost cause.

Do not expect a happy ending from this title as The Wolf Among Us presents a horrifying tale. However, the noir-like atmosphere wrapped in comic-like graphical scenes makes it an engaging and stylish detective game to try out.

5) Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments

Play as the legend Sherlock Holmes in this classic detective game (Image via Frogwares)

In Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments, you’ll get the intellect and abilities of the world’s greatest detective, albeit fictional. As the player, you’ll be tasked with meticulously scanning crime scenes for evidence, piecing together clues, and ultimately figuring out the final culprit.

What truly sets Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments apart from other detective games is the freedom it grants players to make mistakes. You may stumble across the culprit by chance or often find yourself questioning whether you’ve come to the right conclusion.

Despite having somewhat shaky graphics and animations, the game's performance remains consistent, and the cases in the title portray the mystery and grandeur that characterize the novels.

