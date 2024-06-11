Best Dota 2 beginner tips for those starting in 2024

Dota 2 is one of the most complex and rewarding games in the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre, so it might be a bit overwhelming for newcomers. The title's intricate mechanics, vast hero pool, and steep learning curve make it both challenging and thrilling. However, with the right guidance and patience, your journey into this world can be incredibly fulfilling.

In this article, we dive deep into some crucial tips to make the best of your fresh Dota 2 experience in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Dota 2 beginner tips in 2024: Understanding the basics

1) Learn the map

The current map layout in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Dota 2's map is packed with crucial areas. Understanding the layout is the first step toward becoming a competent player. The map consists of three lanes (top, mid, and bottom), two jungles, and several key landmarks like the Roshan pit, Secret Shops, and Rune spots.

Spending time in bot matches can help you familiarize yourself with these areas without the pressure of a PvP environment.

2) Last hitting and denying

Last hitting and denying in the game (Image via Valve)

Last hitting involves dealing the final blow to enemy creeps to earn experience and gold. Denying, on the other hand, involves killing your own creeps to prevent the enemy from gaining gold and experience. These two techniques help you have the upper hand against opponents.

The game offers tutorials to practice these mechanics, and spending time on them will significantly improve your gameplay. Mastering last hitting and denying is crucial for your success.

Best Dota 2 beginner tips in 2024: Choosing your hero

All heroes available currently in the game (Image via Valve)

1) Start simple

Dota 2 features over a hundred heroes, each with a unique set of skills and abilities. For beginners, starting with heroes that have straightforward abilities and relatively tanky stats can make the learning curve less steep.

Heroes like Wraith King, Ogre Magi, and Viper are excellent choices. These characters will help you get the hang of the game in general while maintaining their effectiveness in any team. This allows you to focus more on learning the game's basics, skill execution, and early level positioning rather than complex mechanics.

2) Explore the roles

Dota 2 is a team game where different heroes fulfill specific roles:

Carry : The high damage dealer who becomes more powerful as the game progresses.

: The high damage dealer who becomes more powerful as the game progresses. Support : Assists the carry and the team, providing utility and control.

: Assists the carry and the team, providing utility and control. Mid : A powerful solo laner who often dictates the pace of the game.

: A powerful solo laner who often dictates the pace of the game. Offlane: A disruptive fighter who can withstand pressure, absorb incoming damage and create space for the team.

Experimenting with different roles will help you understand various playstyles and find the one you enjoy the most.

Best Dota 2 beginner tips in 2024: Understand items

All items available crrently in the game (Image via Valve)

1) Know the basics

Items play a crucial role in Dota 2, significantly impacting a hero's performance. Some items provide stats, while others grant certain abilities. Every hero in the game is item-dependent, and the right selection can turn the tide of a game when used correctly.

Understanding what each item does and how it synergizes with different heroes is essential. The in-game shop interface is user-friendly and includes recommended items for each hero, categorized by early game, core, and situational.

Start by familiarizing yourself with these recommendations and why they are supposed to be built. From there, you can learn more about the game in detail.

2) Core and situational items

Core items are essential for your hero's performance and are often purchased in most games regardless of the situation. Situational items, however, are purchased in response to the specific challenges presented by the enemy team.

Learning the difference between the two and knowing when to adapt your build is a critical skill. Observing high-level plays, such as professional matches or top-tier streamers, can give you insights into itemization. Pay attention to why certain items are chosen and how they are used effectively in different scenarios.

How should you prepare to play Dota 2 as a beginner?

Where to initiate bot game from (Image via Valve)

Before jumping into games against other players, spend enough time in bot matches or in a squad with friends who have some experience in the game.

This will allow you to experiment with different heroes, try out various item builds, and get comfortable with the game mechanics without the stress and pressure of a competitive environment. There is a long list of resources available to help you improve.

In-game guides and build recommendations, YouTube tutorials, and streams from experienced players can provide valuable insights into hero or team strategies, item builds, and general gameplay tips.

Additional tips

The title is more fun and effective when played with a squad (Image via Valve)

Communication is key: Effective communication with your team can greatly enhance your gameplay experience. Use voice or text chat to coordinate strategies or call out enemy movements.

Effective communication with your team can greatly enhance your gameplay experience. Use voice or text chat to coordinate strategies or call out enemy movements. Focus on objectives: While kills are exciting in any game, Dota 2 is ultimately about objectives. Prioritize taking down towers, being present in team fights, securing Roshan, and controlling the map. This strategic focus will lead to more consistent victories.

While kills are exciting in any game, Dota 2 is ultimately about objectives. Prioritize taking down towers, being present in team fights, securing Roshan, and controlling the map. This strategic focus will lead to more consistent victories. Stay updated: The game is constantly evolving with patches and updates. Dota 2's latest patch 7.36 for example, which brought a long series of updates and changes to the game. Having information about the latest changes can give you an edge, as understanding the current meta and new hero balances can influence your strategy, in-game decisions, item prioritization and hero choices.

The game is constantly evolving with patches and updates. Dota 2's latest patch 7.36 for example, which brought a long series of updates and changes to the game. Having information about the latest changes can give you an edge, as understanding the current meta and new hero balances can influence your strategy, in-game decisions, item prioritization and hero choices. Join the community: Engaging with the Dota 2 community can provide support and additional learning opportunities. Join forums, participate in discussions on Reddit, or become part of a Discord group. Sharing experiences and tips with other players can enhance your understanding of the game.

Be patient and focused on your journey to learning Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Dota 2 has a notoriously steep learning curve. It's normal to face challenges and lose games as you start. The key is to stay patient and view each game as a learning opportunity. Focus on improvements over time rather than immediate success.

At its core, Dota 2 is a game meant to be enjoyed. Embrace the complexities and celebrate your small victories. Remember, making strategic plays or creative builds is a much better reward, even if you lose the game in the end.

As you grow more familiar with the game, you will start experiencing the thrill of strategic battles and the satisfaction of playing with your favorite heroes with ease.

Starting in Dota 2 in 2024 might seem overwhelming, but with the right approach, it can be just as rewarding. Master the fundamentals, make effective hero choices, stay sharp, play as many heroes as possible, and be in for the journey with patience and positivity.