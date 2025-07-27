This Dual Blades build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is all about speed and aggression. Designed for players who want to stay in the enemy’s face and never let up, it focuses on rapid clashes, stamina-efficient combos, and mid-fight healing. While it may not have the brute force of heavier weapons, it more than makes up for it with relentless momentum.

In this guide, we will walk you through the best dual blades build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

What is the best Dual Blades build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

Master the best Dual Blade Build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

Best Dual Blade weapons

These are our two choices for this build:

Twin Bandits : It scales well with Agility and deals high damage through fast combos. These blades are your primary weapon for this build.

: It scales well with Agility and deals high damage through fast combos. These blades are your primary weapon for this build. Firearm Blades: They come with the Perfect Aim skill, which lets you hit enemies from a distance and stop their attacks.

Both weapons fit perfectly in a high-speed, high-damage loadout. Use these blades when enemies don’t give you enough space to get close safely.

Best armor

Armor can be mixed and matched depending on your needs. Go with:

Embroidered Headband

Dhutanga’s Prayer Beads

Bridal Dress

Bridal Shackles

Don't just chase stats — balance survivability and resistance depending on the enemies you're facing.

Best skills

The Dual Blades build revolves around Clash and Skyborn Might, so invest in skills that support this playstyle:

Blademaster

Swift Blade

Skyborn Call III

Energetic

Make sure you also invest in utility nodes that increase stamina and health regeneration to avoid burnout in longer fights.

Items to carry

This build benefits from consumables that help you stay alive during aggressive encounters.

Manna Vase: Restores health on use.

Restores health on use. Steamed Bunny Bun: Gradually regenerates health over a set period.

Gradually regenerates health over a set period. Temperance: Enhances your weapon with increased power.

Enhances your weapon with increased power. Fire Pot: Deals fire damage.

Deals fire damage. Cornucopia Elixir: Completely heals your health and removes all status effects.

Best Jade Pendants and Benedictions

Equip the following pendants:

Lifesteal Pendant: Regain health each time you defeat an enemy.

Regain health each time you defeat an enemy. Tiger Pendant: Boosts the strength of your weapon’s physical damage.

Boosts the strength of your weapon’s physical damage. Dracolich Pendant: Slightly lowers incoming damage and stops beast roars from staggering you.

As for Benedictions, go with:

Memory: Wei - Six-Disciplinary Force

Oath: Wei - Tri-Disciplinary Force

Wisdom: Wei - Nine-Disciplinary Force

