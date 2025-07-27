This Dual Blades build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is all about speed and aggression. Designed for players who want to stay in the enemy’s face and never let up, it focuses on rapid clashes, stamina-efficient combos, and mid-fight healing. While it may not have the brute force of heavier weapons, it more than makes up for it with relentless momentum.
In this guide, we will walk you through the best dual blades build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
What is the best Dual Blades build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?
Best Dual Blade weapons
These are our two choices for this build:
- Twin Bandits: It scales well with Agility and deals high damage through fast combos. These blades are your primary weapon for this build.
- Firearm Blades: They come with the Perfect Aim skill, which lets you hit enemies from a distance and stop their attacks.
Both weapons fit perfectly in a high-speed, high-damage loadout. Use these blades when enemies don’t give you enough space to get close safely.
Best armor
Armor can be mixed and matched depending on your needs. Go with:
- Embroidered Headband
- Dhutanga’s Prayer Beads
- Bridal Dress
- Bridal Shackles
Don't just chase stats — balance survivability and resistance depending on the enemies you're facing.
Best skills
The Dual Blades build revolves around Clash and Skyborn Might, so invest in skills that support this playstyle:
- Blademaster
- Swift Blade
- Skyborn Call III
- Energetic
Make sure you also invest in utility nodes that increase stamina and health regeneration to avoid burnout in longer fights.
Items to carry
This build benefits from consumables that help you stay alive during aggressive encounters.
- Manna Vase: Restores health on use.
- Steamed Bunny Bun: Gradually regenerates health over a set period.
- Temperance: Enhances your weapon with increased power.
- Fire Pot: Deals fire damage.
- Cornucopia Elixir: Completely heals your health and removes all status effects.
Best Jade Pendants and Benedictions
Equip the following pendants:
- Lifesteal Pendant: Regain health each time you defeat an enemy.
- Tiger Pendant: Boosts the strength of your weapon’s physical damage.
- Dracolich Pendant: Slightly lowers incoming damage and stops beast roars from staggering you.
As for Benedictions, go with:
- Memory: Wei - Six-Disciplinary Force
- Oath: Wei - Tri-Disciplinary Force
- Wisdom: Wei - Nine-Disciplinary Force
