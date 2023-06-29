5 best dual-wielding skills for Barbarians in Diablo 4

The Barbarian is a class in Diablo 4 that is known for its tanky build and resistance. This class can engage in one-on-one battles with any boss with ease, thanks to their abilities that allow them to take reduced damage from incoming attacks. However, that's not all the Barbarian offers. With the right build and core stats, they can become unstoppable and even take down enemies with a single blow.

In Diablo 4, there are many classes that you can experiment with, but among them, the Barbarian is often regarded as one of the best. Here is a list of the five best skills to have as a dual-wielding Barbarian.

What are the 5 best dual-wielding skills for the Barbarian in Diablo 4?

1) Lunging Strike

Lunging Strike is a must-have skill to close the gap with an enemy or dive into battle. This active skill grants you increased damage by 30% and heals you by 2% when you damage a healthy enemy. It can also serve as an opener to help you disengage from a sticky situation.

This skill is necessary for your survivability in Diablo 4, as there will always be a large number of enemies looking to kill you. Having the ability to close gaps and escape is helpful in a variety of situations.

2) Violent Double swing

This is one of the most powerful skills to have as a Barbarian in Diablo 4. With this skill, you can inflict vulnerability on your enemy after landing both hits. The effect will only last for one second, but if partnered with the Exploit Glyph, you can deal massive base damage and one-hit enemies, including elites.

The vulnerable effect is the strongest status effect in Diablo 4. This will make enemies a lot softer and should be taken advantage of. Additionally, you can even pair it with some bleed damage and dominate everyone in your path.

3) Rallying Cry

Rallying Cry is another key skill to have as a Barbarian in Diablo 4. With this skill, you will increase your movement speed and resource generation by 3%. Nearby allies will also receive the boost, but it will only last for a small duration of time, so you'll have to combine this skill with others to cause massive destruction in battle.

You can activate this skill to catch up with the enemy or to disengage from a large number of enemies. If you combine it with a taunt, you can move around quickly and taunt all nearby enemies.

4) Challenging Shout

Challenging Shout will taunt nearby enemies and grant damage reduction for a short duration of time. This skill is a must-have to aggro strong enemies and make them more vulnerable. Combined with the other skills in this list, you can inflict a lot of damage, making it easier for you to fight challenging enemies.

This skill is especially valuable if you are boosting a low-level ally, as it draws the attention of enemies and allows your ally to land free hits.

5) Wrath of the Berserker

Wrath of the Berserker is an ultimate skill and should be one of the first skills you unlock as a Barbarian. This will grant you Berserking and Unstoppable for a short duration of time. It also increases damage from basic attacks and essentially doubles your mobility.

However, use this ability sparingly due to its long cooldown duration. You will only want to use it if your health drops below 50%. You can also combine this with life steal to replenish your life with damage that you have dealt to your enemy.

Diablo 4 is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox One, as well as Xbox Series X and S.

Poll : 0 votes