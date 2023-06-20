How to maximize your DPS and do more damage in Diablo 4

Irrespective of your class in Diablo 4, maximizing DPS is important to ensure steady progress. Simply put, the more damage you do with a particular build, the higher your DPS will be. Different games employ unique methods to calculate and increase DPS. In the latest release by Blizzard, multiple factors go into determining this facet of your character.

Delving into the nitty gritty of DPS in Diablo 4 can be extremely confusing. It’s tough to understand how the exact damage per second is calculated, with even veterans susceptible to feeling overwhelmed. However, certain basic tips and tricks will allow you to maximize DPS on your adventures.

Best tips and tricks to improve DPS in Diablo 4

You must concentrate on three important factors to maximize DPS in Diablo 4.

Base Damage

Bonus Damage

Separate Multipliers

It’s worth noting that the second and third are interconnected, but it’s important to understand the difference to properly build up your character.

Base Damage

This is the easiest one to understand, comprising the damage value of your skills and weapon. Typically, you’ll find a range of numbers displayed for your weapon. This is your DPS value, accounting for factors like Attack Speed.

Similarly, Skill Damage is also represented as DPS, which considers every factor. To keep matters simple, Blizzard ensures that the values for both weapon and skill damage are displayed as conclusive numbers, but you can also choose to view full details.

Bonus Damage

Two multipliers can help you to maximize DPS in Diablo 4. There are additive and multiplicative, with the former factor usually adding a bonus amount of damage to your existing DPS.

Multiplicative factors directly amplify existing damage at certain times. Typically, additive multipliers use the “+” symbol, while the latter uses an “x” in front. Both are important factors to consider, but their effectiveness can vary with the class being used.

Separate effects

Finally comes the different effects that can completely change the nature and amount of damage being dealt per second.

Attribute Bonus

Critical Damage

Vulnerable

Overpower

Improving base damage is arguably the easiest task as it scales up with your characters. Moreover, you’ll get better equipment as you level up, offering higher base damage and better multipliers. However, pay attention to which equipment has a more guaranteed way of implementing the additional damage. Effects like Overpower can be quite lucrative, but it needs a decent trigger percentage to work.

Concentrate on the class you use to maximize DPS in Diablo 4. Each class has certain additive and multiplicative factors. While multiplicative bonuses have better results, additive effects are easier to stack.

If you’re trying to increase your DPS, focus on Critical Strikes. Any equipment that offers better chances of Critical Strikes will be your better bet to land more damage. It becomes even better if there’s a chance to also trigger the Vulnerable effect.

