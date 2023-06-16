Grasp of Shadow in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique Effects, Affixes, and more

Rogues make the most of the Vulnerable status in Diablo 4 by allowing their Core Skills to have additional effects and damage the targets that are afflicted by it. You can maximize the DPS further by getting your hands on the right Unique Gear and Effects. For the Rogue, there is a lot that you will eventually get to acquire as you invest more time in the late-game grind.

One such incredibly powerful Unique Gear that you will be able to acquire in the title is the Grasp of Shadow. Its effect will let your character spawn a shadow clone after you have damaged a vulnerable enemy with a Cutthroat or Marksman Skill. The clone will mimic your attacks, making it an incredible tool to have when taking out massive enemy hordes. It works for both Flurry and Volley builds, making the Grasp of Shadow Gloves one of the most coveted Unique Gears for Rogue mains.

However, many are finding it incredibly challenging to come by it in the title. Hence, today’s Diablo 4 guide will go over how you can acquire the Grasp of Shadow in the game, along with its Unique Effects and Affixes.

How to easily get the Rogue’s Grasp of Shadow in Diablo 4

As the Rogue’s Grasp of Shadow is a Unique Gear in Diablo 4, you will only be able to get it as a random drop from Elite enemies and from opening the various chests in the game. There is no definite way of acquiring it, hence, you will have to be rather lucky with the RNG to be able to obtain the gloves.

The Unique Gear only drops after you have reached World Tier 3 and unlocked the Nightmare Difficulty. You can do this by completing the Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon in Veteran mode, which is one of the hardest challenges that you will encounter during the mid-game.

Fortunately, the drop chances for Unique Items go up significantly if you are playing Diablo 4 on a higher difficulty. Hence, to be able to improve your chances of obtaining the Grasp of Shadow, you can complete the dungeons on World Tier 4.

Rogue’s Grasp of Shadow Unique Effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

The Grasp of Shadow has the following Unique Effects and Affixes that you will be able to make the most of with your Rogue:

Unique Effect

Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Marksman or Cutthroat Skill has up to a [20 - 30%] chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics your attack.

Affixes

+Attack Speed

+Vulnerable Damage

+Shadow Clone Damage

+Ranks to Core Skills

The ability to have a chance to spawn a Shadow Clone is what makes this Unique Gear one of the best PvE builds for Rogues. When it procs, it can help you turn the tides of battle by doling out double the effects of your actions.

