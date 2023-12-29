When it comes to finding the best EA FC 24 meta 4411 custom tactics (patch 6), there aren't many options. Unlike the 442, the 4411 isn't used as prevalently, but thanks to content specialist Div10Moment, a new tactic certainly has the potential to go all the way. Not only does this tactic work in different divisions, but it also allows players to enjoy authentic football while dishing out solid results.

There have been plenty of changes to the overall gameplay thanks to the latest patch. The rise of the 4411 formation and custom tactics in itself is a perfect testament to that. Let's look at how the best EA FC 24 meta 4411 custom tactics (patch 6) from Div10Moment work and what kind of players will best suit it.

Best EA FC 24 meta 4411 custom tactics (patch 6) setup

This tactic uses the 4-4-1-1 attack variant or the one that uses a CF instead of a CAM. In terms of shape, it's pretty similar to how the standard 442 works, with a slight difference in the positioning of the two strikers.

Defensive Style: Balanced

Width: 30

Depth: 55

Build-up Play: Slow

Chance creation: Balanced

Width: 30

Players In Box: 6

EA FC 24 meta 4411 custom tactics (patch 6) player instructions

CF - Stay Central, False 9

LM - Come Back on Defense, Cut Inside, Target Player

RM - Come Back on Defense, Cut Inside, Target Player

LCM - Stay Back While Attacking, Cover Center

RCM - Cover Center

LB - Inverted

RB - Inverted

The remaining positions are all on default.

Best EA FC 24 meta 4411 custom tactics (patch 6) players

This is arguably the most crucial part to ensure that the formation and tactics work perfectly for you. Here are some suggestions that Div10Moment mentioned in his post:

LCM: Someone with M/H or L/H work rates.

LM/RM: Good attackers who can shoot. Having a high pace is a must to beat the side backs of the opposition.

RCM: H/H work rate along with good finishing stats.

CF: Someone with good Passing, Dribbling (high Agility), and Finishing.

The remaining positions don't have any rigid restrictions as such. That said, there are certain key points you should still remember.

It's important that your wing backs have pace. They will be making plenty of runs, so a lack of pace could mean you'll become vulnerable on the counter.

A taller, physical striker could work well with your more agile CF. That said, there's a lot of freedom.

The RCM should also have decent defense and good attacking stats since it's a two-man midfield.

The wing backs on inverted means that they will be taking runs on the inside and outside. This will be decided by the movement of your wingers. When they cut inside, the wing backs will go wider.

That said, this EA FC 24 meta 4411 custom tactics (patch 6) will take at least a few games to get used to. The key is to stay patient in the build-up since your players will routinely make runs. All things considered, this tactic is an extremely balanced approach that offers solid defense and exciting offense.